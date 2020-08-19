Quantcast
‘I have not lost my voice’: Gabby Giffords moves audience with impassioned plea for gun safety

3 mins ago

Image via screengrab.

At the Democratic National Convention, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), who was gravely wounded during a mass shooting in Tucson and became an impassioned gun control advocate following a long and painful recovery, moved onlookers with an impassioned speech, saying “I have not lost my voice … We can let the shooting continue, or we can act.”

Commenters on social media reacted with emotion, and resolve.

