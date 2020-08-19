‘I have not lost my voice’: Gabby Giffords moves audience with impassioned plea for gun safety
At the Democratic National Convention, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), who was gravely wounded during a mass shooting in Tucson and became an impassioned gun control advocate following a long and painful recovery, moved onlookers with an impassioned speech, saying “I have not lost my voice … We can let the shooting continue, or we can act.”
Commenters on social media reacted with emotion, and resolve.
She sounds amazing.
— Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) August 20, 2020
“He was there for me. He’ll be there for you. Please join us in this fight.” – @GabbyGiffords #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/1vfddFV0mK
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 20, 2020
Gabby Giffords… if you are not in awe and in tears you have lost your humanity
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020
Gabby Giffords delivering a moving speech at the DNC after being shot in the head.
She said: “Vote. Vote. Vote.”
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020
I remember the day Gabby Giffords was shot in the head so vividly. She's now in a video at the DNC playing the french horn and delivering a speech.
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 20, 2020
Words can't capture how inspiring Gabby Giffords is.
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 20, 2020
OMG….Gabby Giffords was wow! So powerful.
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 20, 2020
Quite the speech by Gabby Giffords. "I put one foot in front of another, I found one word and then I found another." Full clip: pic.twitter.com/OxZ1Pg9bvK
— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) August 20, 2020
holy shit gabby giffords
— David Mack (@davidmackau) August 20, 2020
“I have not lost my voice” – Gabby Giffords. And thank God for that. #DemConvention
— Lily Adams (@adamslily) August 20, 2020
God, Gabrielle Giffords makes me proud to be an American.
— Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) August 20, 2020
Gabby Giffords was my downstairs neighbor my first year at Cornell, and it was crystal clear to everyone then she was absolutely the real deal and goddammit if she isn't somehow even more impressive today.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 20, 2020