‘I have not lost my voice’: Gabby Giffords moves audience with impassioned plea for gun safety

At the Democratic National Convention, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), who was gravely wounded during a mass shooting in Tucson and became an impassioned gun control advocate following a long and painful recovery, moved onlookers with an impassioned speech, saying “I have not lost my voice … We can let the shooting continue, or we can act.”

Commenters on social media reacted with emotion, and resolve.

She sounds amazing. — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) August 20, 2020

“He was there for me. He’ll be there for you. Please join us in this fight.” – @GabbyGiffords #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/1vfddFV0mK — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 20, 2020

Gabby Giffords… if you are not in awe and in tears you have lost your humanity — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 20, 2020

Gabby Giffords delivering a moving speech at the DNC after being shot in the head. She said: “Vote. Vote. Vote.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020

I remember the day Gabby Giffords was shot in the head so vividly. She's now in a video at the DNC playing the french horn and delivering a speech. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 20, 2020

Words can't capture how inspiring Gabby Giffords is. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 20, 2020

OMG….Gabby Giffords was wow! So powerful. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 20, 2020

Quite the speech by Gabby Giffords. "I put one foot in front of another, I found one word and then I found another." Full clip: pic.twitter.com/OxZ1Pg9bvK — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) August 20, 2020

holy shit gabby giffords — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 20, 2020

“I have not lost my voice” – Gabby Giffords. And thank God for that. #DemConvention — Lily Adams (@adamslily) August 20, 2020

God, Gabrielle Giffords makes me proud to be an American. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) August 20, 2020