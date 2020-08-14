‘I haven’t been blunt’: Trump defends attacks on ‘nasty’ Kamala Harris, invokes racist slur against Elizabeth Warren
President Donald Trump refused to accept responsibility for calling sitting U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, a “Mad Woman,” “nasty,” “angry,” “radical,” and “condescending.”
Confronted with just a few of his attacks Friday afternoon in a press conference Trump pushed back against the reporter’s charges.
“I haven’t been blunt,” Trump insisted, falsely, as CNN’s fact checker noted:
Trump, serial premise-rejecter, is told that he’s been very blunt about how he feels about Kamala Harris, calling her a madwoman and such. He says, “I haven’t been blunt.”
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 14, 2020
Trump went on to claim, repeatedly, that Sen. Harris “treated Joe Biden worse than anybody else by far.”
“Nobody treated Biden so badly, as Kamala,” Trump claimed, stressing the pronunciation of her name as if to mock it.
He also attacked Senator Elizabeth Warren, invoking his racist slur for her, “Pocahontas.”
Watch:
President Trump: Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anybody else by far during the debates. pic.twitter.com/sg1T0oorLs
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2020
