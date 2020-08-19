Quantcast
‘I know a predator when I see one’: Kamala Harris calls out Trump — and didn’t even have to say his name

Published

7 mins ago

on

Kamala Harris (Shutterstock) 6 (1)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took the fight to President Donald Trump in her first speech as the official Democratic nominee.

Speaking Wednesday at the convention, Harris took down the president without even having to say his name. Everyone knew who she was talking about and why.

“I’ve fought for children, and survivors of sexual assault. I’ve fought against transnational gangs. I took on the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one,” said Harris.

During the campaign through 2019 and 2020, Harris always referred to Trump as “the predator in the White House,” so it’s not shocking to see her bring it up during her speech.

Harris, who was elected as a district attorney and as California attorney general took sexual predator seriously. Trump has been accused of sexual assault or sexual harassment by at least 25 women so far.

Watch below:


