‘I need you to save Democracy’: CNN panel says Obama ‘declared a national emergency’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Barack Obama

CNN’s panel responded to President Barack Obama’s speech by noting that it was one delivered by a leader fearful of a national emergency facing the United States.

CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson noted that it many ways it seemed like Obama passing a baton to Sen. Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants and who will be the first Black vice president but also the first female vice president if she’s elected in November.

CNN’s chief political analyst Gloria Borger explained that the speech Obama gave Wednesday wasn’t a typical convention speech, rather it was a rallying cry.

“This was sort of the new definition of the fierce urgency of now,” Broger said quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “And I could see him in the Oval Office. It was intimate and it was chilling, and he was declaring a national emergency. And what he was doing was saying, ‘I need you to save democracy.’ Nothing less. Yes, he talked about what he believes, et cetera, et cetera, but this was on a higher plane. This was an emergency. And he is saying, you know, ‘You’ve got to do this now’ and you could — you could see it in his voice.”

See the full discussion below:


