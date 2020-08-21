‘I thought I was a Republican’: Cuban-American voters tell MSNBC Trump has scared them into voting Biden
A group of Cuban-American voters, who have traditionally been a key constituency for the Republican Party in the key swing state of Florida, told MSNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump has scared them into supporting Democratic rival Joe Biden.
In interviews with MSNBC’s Ellison Barber, the three Cuban Americans said that they believed Trump had done real damage to the GOP’s brand among their friends and relatives.
“If we get four more years of Trump, good luck, good luck with the future attracting younger voters,” said Peter Gonzalez, a Republican voter backing Biden.
“I initially thought I was a Republican because my parents were Republicans,” said Janet Hernandez, who is also backing Biden. “But my first exposure to the Republican Party was in the 2016 election and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this?'”
And Ismael Llano, an independent who will be backing Biden in the fall, told Barber that many of the themes Biden made in his DNC speech on Thursday really “resonated” with him.
“The main reason the three of us are sitting here now is because our family at some point left a situation where there was no possibility,” he said. “You can’t have possibilities if all you’re getting is a show. There has to be substance there.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
‘I thought I was a Republican’: Cuban-American voters tell MSNBC Trump has scared them into voting Biden
A group of Cuban-American voters, who have traditionally been a key constituency for the Republican Party in the key swing state of Florida, told MSNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump has scared them into supporting Democratic rival Joe Biden.
In interviews with MSNBC's Ellison Barber, the three Cuban Americans said that they believed Trump had done real damage to the GOP's brand among their friends and relatives.
"If we get four more years of Trump, good luck, good luck with the future attracting younger voters," said Peter Gonzalez, a Republican voter backing Biden.
"I initially thought I was a Republican because my parents were Republicans," said Janet Hernandez, who is also backing Biden. "But my first exposure to the Republican Party was in the 2016 election and I said, 'Oh my gosh, what is this?'"
2020 Election
Republicans to make case for Trump after Democrats endorse Biden
The Republican Party is to make its case next week for four more years of President Donald Trump after his Democratic opponent Joe Biden wrapped up his party's convention with a vow to end what he called a "chapter of American darkness."
Accepting the Democratic nomination, the 77-year-old Biden said the United States was facing a "life-changing election" in November.
"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division," the former vice president said in his acceptance speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump rants that he ‘embarrassed’ himself with ‘egotistical’ RNC speech
Just days before this year's Republican National Convention is set to begin, President Donald Trump spoke to the Council for National Policy on Friday, where he described his previous RNC speech in 2016 as egotistical.
During that speech, Trump proclaimed that “I alone” can fix America’s problems.
“You know, when I made that statement, I was a little embarrassed,” he told the conservative group on Friday, “because it sounds so egotistical. It’s like an egotistical statement. I was a little embarrassed.”
“But there was no other way to say it,” Trump continued. “We have to win the election. I’m the one… If we don’t win it’s all gone. Okay? It’s all gone.”