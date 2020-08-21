‘I thought I was a Republican’: Cuban-American voters tell MSNBC Trump has scared them into voting Biden

A group of Cuban-American voters, who have traditionally been a key constituency for the Republican Party in the key swing state of Florida, told MSNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump has scared them into supporting Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In interviews with MSNBC’s Ellison Barber, the three Cuban Americans said that they believed Trump had done real damage to the GOP’s brand among their friends and relatives.

“If we get four more years of Trump, good luck, good luck with the future attracting younger voters,” said Peter Gonzalez, a Republican voter backing Biden.

“I initially thought I was a Republican because my parents were Republicans,” said Janet Hernandez, who is also backing Biden. “But my first exposure to the Republican Party was in the 2016 election and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this?'”

And Ismael Llano, an independent who will be backing Biden in the fall, told Barber that many of the themes Biden made in his DNC speech on Thursday really “resonated” with him.

“The main reason the three of us are sitting here now is because our family at some point left a situation where there was no possibility,” he said. “You can’t have possibilities if all you’re getting is a show. There has to be substance there.”

