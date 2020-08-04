‘Idiot’ Trump mocked after struggling to pronounce Yosemite: ‘And he questions Biden’s cognitive abilities?’

President Trump was on the receiving end of internet mockery after it became apparent that he doesn’t know how to pronounce the word “Yosemite.”

During a speech on Tuesday at the White House following the signing of the “Great American Outdoors Act,” Trump twice pronounced Yosemite as “yo-Semite.”

Naturally, Trump’s critics on Twitter were a little taken aback that a president of the United States doesn’t know how to pronounce a word that most people take for granted.

I can quite literally picture Kayleigh McEnany being asked about her idiot boss pronouncing Yosemite as “Yo-Semites” and her answer being that the United States has been saying it wrong for 150 years. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 4, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany later today: “The President did not mispronounce Yosemite. He was intentionally giving a shout out to the Semites when he said, Yo-Semite.” 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) August 4, 2020

Joe Biden can pronounce Yosemite while drinking water with one hand. Pass it on. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) August 4, 2020

I guess Yosemite wasn't on the cognitive test. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 4, 2020

Yosemite is one of the most visited national parks in America. It is storied. Iconic. We are taught about it in school. And the idiot in The White House… fail! Typical #DonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/IwGSaZSLbC — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 4, 2020

WHY DIDN’T YOU TELL ME HOW TO PRONOUCE “YOSEMITE” pic.twitter.com/kJanYLHkL9 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) August 4, 2020

The next time a Trump supporter tries to tell you Joe Biden is an empty vessel, show them this…#yosemite pic.twitter.com/bc4tbeN0Xe — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) August 4, 2020

Trump’s talking about the National Parks, and is trying to say “Yosemite”, which is kind of a well known National Park. Time for that cognitive test again, but have him take it on national TV. pic.twitter.com/Ft4CSsBQye — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 4, 2020

President Person-Woman-Man-Camera-TV can't pronounce Yosemite, but this is the guy who is supposed to lead us through a pandemic? — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 4, 2020

Trump can't pronounce Yosemite & he questions Biden's cognitive abilities? — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) August 4, 2020

At WH event this morning the sitting US President, Donald J. Trump pronounced "Yosemite" (as in national park) as "Yo-Semite" (as in Jewish persons) No woman. No black man. Certainly no woman of color could EVER get away with this incompetent, ignorant, embarrassing idiocy. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) August 4, 2020

The man can’t say Yosemite or plasma right, do you think he has the capability to pass a US citizenship test? @Martina, an immigrant herself, pulls no punches on answering. https://t.co/Zj6Don6esb — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) August 4, 2020

