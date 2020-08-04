‘I’m as bored as he sounds’: Trump mocked for latest COVID-19 press briefing

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the podium in the press briefing room for yet another updated on the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s speech, which mostly stuck to script, earned scorn from commenters on social media.

All his stats sound like they’re coming from his “94% approval” poll numbers calculator. Who’s behind the data manipulations? I hope the judge uses the magic calculator to calculate the prison sentences. — Chris, RecalcitrantHumanStock, IsWriting (@wondwritworld) August 4, 2020

Current Trump White House briefing is just one more opportunity to spread lies and propaganda — cryborg (@cryborg) August 4, 2020

just take your plausma — Colum Slevin (@colum) August 4, 2020

does he have to? I’ve reached my quota of fake news for today!! — Wendy 💙🎗⚓️ (@WyFanInVa) August 4, 2020

Did he just…..list the places that voted for him…..? — Artemis Lynne (@artemislynne) August 4, 2020

I'm as bored as he sounds. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 4, 2020

He sounds like a robot.

A bored robot. — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) August 4, 2020

So the president of the United States is just a liar, right? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 4, 2020

The American people still do not have access to the same day testing the WH does. And Trump did not have an answer for @jonathanvswan on when that would change. https://t.co/5lAfmHVF8E — Lily Adams (@adamslily) August 4, 2020