'I'm as bored as he sounds': Trump mocked for latest COVID-19 press briefing

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the podium in the press briefing room for yet another updated on the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s speech, which mostly stuck to script, earned scorn from commenters on social media.

Trump pledges fealty to Fox host on UFOs: 'I'll do whatever you ask me to do — including total transparency'

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may have put a Fox Business personality in charge of aliens during a Tuesday interview.

"A lot of my friends of very concerned about what the federal government is doing when it comes to UFOs," Lou Dobbs said. "Are you going to commit more resources to exploring UFOs and opening the documents to the public?"

"Well, I think you're the -- probably in this country -- you're the UFO expert, so I'm going to be totally guided by the great Lou Dobbs. And I will tell you that I'll do whatever you ask me to do, including total transparency," Trump replied.

"Well Mr. President, I couldn't have asked for a better answer, thank you," Dobbs said. "Thank you so much, I'll be calling your office soon to get that underway."

Federal judge rips into Supreme Court for giving rogue cops near-total immunity to lawsuits

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

On Tuesday, in a police misconduct case, Mississippi federal judge Carlton Reeves reluctantly granted qualified immunity to the officer involved — but not before a blistering opinion dozens of pages long, slamming the legal status quo and demanding that the Supreme Court step in to stop giving police officers near-total immunity from lawsuits for misconduct on the job.

The case centered on Clarence Jamison, a Black man driving from Arizona to South Carolina in a Mercedes convertible who was stopped by a police officer despite doing nothing illegal or suspicious. The officer interrogated him for ten minutes, ran a police dog over his car for drugs, and "nearly two hours after it started ... left Jamison by the side of the road to put his car back together."

Lincoln Project teams up to convert white evangelicals away from Trump in key battleground states: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

According to Politico, the anti-Trump conservatives of the Lincoln Project have set their sights on a new goal: peel white evangelicals away from the president.

"On Wednesday, Vote Common Good will launch a new partnership with the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP group founded by veteran Republican strategists, to mobilize faith voters to reject Trump on Election Day," reported Gabby Orr. "The initiative will focus on courting white evangelicals and white Catholics — two demographics Trump won by significant margins in 2016 — who have lost patience with the president’s behavior or been disappointed with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protest movement against racism."

