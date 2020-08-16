In a reversal, 9/11 Memorial and Museum will go ahead with annual tribute
NEW YORK — Pressured by politicians and public safety unions, 9/11 Memorial leaders reversed course Saturday and said they’ll go ahead with this year’s Tribute in Lights commemoration of the Sept. 11 attacks.The change came two days after the 9/11 Memorial and Museum called off the display over coronavirus concerns — and a day after the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation launched an effort to save this year’s event.“In the last 24 hours we’ve had conversations with many interested parties and believe we will be able to stage the tribute in a safe and appropriate fashion,” 9/11 Memorial…
Far-right Proud Boys rally leads to street brawls, arrests in Michigan
A group of far-right neo-fascists rallied in Michigan on Saturday, prompting counterprotests and leading to wild street brawls caught on camera.The Proud Boys, a hate group known for starting such street brawls, marched through Kalamazoo, Michigan, MLive.com reported. Counterprotesters had blocked their planned meeting place and followed them through the streets, with some holding signs that said “Racism must go.”Fights broke out between the two groups in downtown Kalamazoo. MLive reporter Samuel Robinson was following the rally and captured two of the brawls on video. Another violent confront... (more…)
Amid COVID-19 crisis, flu shot makers see record US production
Washington (AFP) - Global influenza vaccine makers have produced a record number of doses for the coming flu season, as authorities try to ease the burden on hospitals ahead of an expected COVID-19 resurgence.In the US, pharmaceutical companies plan to make around 196 million doses to serve the population of 330 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is up from 175 million last year, an 11 percent increase. Major pharmacy chain CVS, which administers flu vaccines without prescription, is ordering 18 million doses, double the amount in 2019.Vaccine make... (more…)
The Bay Area moved thousands to coronavirus hotels and shelters. Now what?
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Bay Area has moved thousands of homeless residents off the streets, out of unsafe living situations and into hotels and make-shift shelters.But six months into the pandemic, as some temporary programs start to close, officials, nonprofits and the people they’re sheltering are grappling with one big question: What happens now?“We feel really lucky that we’ve been able to bring so many people inside, and of course no one wants to see us have to exit people to the streets,” said Kerry Abbott, director of Alameda County’s Office of Homel... (more…)