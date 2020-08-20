India study suggests millions more may have caught coronavirus
More than a quarter of New Delhi’s 20 million residents may have caught the novel coronavirus without showing symptoms, a study released Thursday indicated, raising fresh doubts about India’s official case numbers.
Extrapolated, the antibody study on 15,000 residents means 5.8 million people in the bustling capital could have caught the virus — more than 37 times the official tally of 156,139 infections.
India is already officially the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, and the health ministry reported a record daily jump of 69,652 new infections on Wednesday — taking the total to 2.84 million.
On Thursday, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said blood tests on 15,000 residents conducted earlier this month found 29.1 percent of them had virus antibodies.
Scientists say, however, that antibody tests should be treated with caution because they also pick up other coronaviruses, not just the latest COVID-19.
A similar survey in June-July said 23 percent of people tested had been exposed to the virus in the city.
Surveys in other Indian cities have also suggested more infections than the official numbers suggest.
In the western city of Pune, 51.5 percent of respondents in five badly affected pockets had antibodies in their blood, a recent survey showed.
Another in late July found 57 percent of those tested in Mumbai’s slums had the infection — far more than official data suggests.
“Such studies are useful and necessary but it is important how it is interpreted,” said Rajib Dasgupta, who heads the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.
“It can’t be applied to the whole city,” he said, noting that the Pune study was done in a very densely populated area of the city.
Another survey released this week, testing sewage water in Hyderabad, estimated that some 6.6 percent of the city of over nine million may have been infected — also far higher than the official data suggests.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Scam alert: Things a COVID contact tracer wouldn’t say
State officials and federal agencies warn there’s a new phone scam circulating: Some callers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers try to pry credit card or bank account information from unsuspecting victims.
The grifters apparently are taking advantage of a genuine public health intervention that’s crucial to stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus: contact tracing.
In one such scheme, detailed in a warning from the Montana attorney general, scammers tell their victims, “I’m calling from your local health department to let you know that you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.” Then they move in for the kill, asking for payment information “before we continue.”
Breaking Banner
Jared Kushner describes Trump’s Darwinian White House environment
Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Wednesday continued to ignore the Democratic National Convention, choosing instead to interview first son Eric Trump and first son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Kushner described working for his father-in-law -- despite having zero governmental experience -- as being like "the real world."
"So look, in the Democratic Convention, I'm hearing a lot of lecturing moralists tell us about how things should be," Kushner complained, despite America suffering more than 173,000 COVID-19 fatalities.
"But in President Trump and in this administration, we have a lot of doers, we have businessmen, we have people who are held accountable -- if you don't make it you get fired, like what happens in the real world," Kushner argued. "And President Trump demands results and that's what he's been able to deliver."
Breaking Banner
Rand Paul worries Dems want to ‘soften the amount of suffering’ from job losses
On Wednesday, during a Fox News interview, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued that it would be problematic if the government did too much to "soften the amount of suffering" from the job losses around the country — because then governors wouldn't feel an urgency to reopen the economy and would wait for the threat of COVID-19 to subside.
"If you give people money and you make it less painful to be in a recession, we can stay in a recession longer. The recession is created by the government. The government shut the economy," said Paul, in an interview reported by Axios. "So all of these governors, Democrat and Republican, will not have an incentive to open the economy if you soften the amount of suffering that they have created."