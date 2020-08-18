Indian classical maestro Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Music lovers in India have paid glowing tributes to the classical maestro Pandit Jasraj, who has died at the age of 90.
The vocalist suffered cardiac arrest late Monday in New Jersey, bringing an end to a pioneering musical career spanning eight decades.
Jasraj had stayed with his children in the United States after India imposed an international flight ban in March as part of a coronavirus lockdown, according to the Press Trust of India news agency that quoted a family member.
He received his initial training in classical music from his father, who performed in royal courts.
Jasraj is credited with bringing niche Indian classical music to the masses with his innovative style that enthralled audiences across the world.
He won scores of awards for his contribution to music, including India’s second-highest civilian honor.
Jasraj also performed in Bollywood movies and contributed vocals to the soundtrack of the acclaimed 2012 Hollywood film “Life of Pi”, but remained focused on stage performances.
His fans, Bollywood artists and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted their condolences.
Bollywood music superstar Lata Mangeshkar said she was “extremely saddened” by the news, according to PTI.
Grammy- and Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman tweeted that Indian classical music had “lost one of its shining stars”.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Cellphone data shows how Las Vegas is ‘gambling with lives’ all across America
When it comes to COVID-19, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.
Las Vegas casinos reopened June 4, and they have become a likely hotbed for the spread of the novel coronavirus, public health experts said. But if tourists return home and then test positive for COVID-19, the limitations of contact tracing in the midst of a pandemic make it unlikely such an outbreak would be identified.
Contact tracing, one of the pillars of stopping the pandemic, is a labor-intensive process where a health official tracks down anyone who’s been in contact with an infected person and takes steps to prevent the disease’s spread. But there is no national system in place for contact tracing, said Joshua Michaud, an epidemiologist and associate director of global health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation. It’s decentralized and performed by local health agencies that may not communicate with one another, especially given their caseloads. So, if a casino had a “cluster outbreak” or “superspreading event” among visitors, it’s unlikely contact tracing would catch it, Michaud said.
Fiji’s kava culture adapts to virus challenge
Once the preserve of men and consumed in ritualistic ceremonies by villagers and chiefs alike, Fijian traditional drink kava is attracting a new market as coronavirus restrictions prompt more women to sample the mildly narcotic brew.
Kava, known in Fiji as yaqona, is an essential part of South Pacific culture, used throughout the region for relaxation and stress relief.
The root of the kava plant is ground, mixed with water and then strained to produce a gritty grey liquid. First-time users sometimes liken the taste to muddy water but the drink's effect is undeniable, a mild numbing of the mouth and a general feeling of calmness.
COVID-19
Investors pan for gold in rush for coronavirus vaccine
With the race on to find a coronavirus vaccine, the biotech sector -- from an investor's point of view -- appears to be the new gold rush, promising often giddy returns, but analysts warn that the exuberance could be exaggerated.
According to the World Health Organization, some 168 potential vaccines are currently in development, with countless billions of dollars both public and private money being pumped into the research.
As a result, the share prices of small, innovative biotech startups -- competing with pharmaceutical giants to develop a substance that will inoculate the world against COVID-19 and allow life for billions of people across the globe to return to some semblance of normality -- have reached dizzying heights in recent months.