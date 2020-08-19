Influenza is about to make this coronavirus year even worse — what you need to know about flu shots
Bad as it has been these past few months to live with the danger of coronavirus, things are about to get worse. Fall is approaching and with it comes that other respiratory virus that puts thousands of Americans in the hospital every year: influenza.Prepare for an onslaught of public service messages begging you to get a shot not only to protect yourself and your vulnerable loved ones but an entire health system already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.Hospitals often fill up in December and January when flu season really takes off, said Susan Bailey, an allergy and immunology specialist in F…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: