Quantcast
Connect with us

Influenza is about to make this coronavirus year even worse — what you need to know about flu shots

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bad as it has been these past few months to live with the danger of coronavirus, things are about to get worse. Fall is approaching and with it comes that other respiratory virus that puts thousands of Americans in the hospital every year: influenza.Prepare for an onslaught of public service messages begging you to get a shot not only to protect yourself and your vulnerable loved ones but an entire health system already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.Hospitals often fill up in December and January when flu season really takes off, said Susan Bailey, an allergy and immunology specialist in F…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

USPS is impeding absentee voters with unnoticed rule change for witness signatures: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the Postal Service has quietly instituted a rule change this summer that will make it harder for voters in some rural areas to meet the witness requirements for casting an absentee ballot.

"In a nationwide rule change that went unnoticed this summer, the U.S. Postal Service has forbidden employees from signing absentee ballots as witnesses while on duty. The change could make it more difficult for Alaskans, particularly rural residents, to vote by mail," reported James Brooks. "In Alaska and several other states, absentee ballots must be signed by a witness who can verify that a ballot was legitimately filled out by a particular voter. Without a signature, the ballot will not be counted. Alaska’s ballot instructions say to 'have your signature witnessed by an authorized official or, if no official is reasonably available, by someone 18 years of age or older.'"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Conspiracy theorists and unhinged bigots’ are racking up wins in GOP primaries: political scientist

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Trump-loving candidate Laura Loomer won her primary race to represent the Republican Party in Florida's 21st Congressional District, and a political scientist is warning that she's just the latest "unhinged bigot" to triumph in a GOP primary.

Brian Klaas, an associate professor of global politics at University College London, notes on Twitter that Loomer and Georgia GOP candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene both won Republican primaries this summer despite having long histories of promoting crazed conspiracy theories.

Greene, for example, has floated the false claim that the Pentagon was not actually struck by a hijacked airplane in the September 11th terrorist attacks, while Loomer implied that a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, New Mexico was staged.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

George Conway explains why ‘no serious criminal lawyer’ would buy Trump’s absurd defense of former White House official

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

If a Democrat had done what former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn admitted to doing — lying to the FBI about his communications with a Russian ambassador — Republican allies of President Donald Trump would have demanded a severe punishment. Instead, the Trump DOJ under the direction of Attorney General Bill Barr filed a motion asking that the case be dismissed. Conservative attorney George Conway, one of Trump’s most vehement critics on the right, and trial lawyer Lawrence S. Robbins discuss Flynn’s case in a scathing op-ed published in the Washington Post on August 18 — and they stress that “no serious criminal lawyer” would make the types of arguments that Trump supporters have been using in Flynn’s defense.

Continue Reading
 
 