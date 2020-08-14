Inspector General probing Trump’s Postal Service moves — and the ethics of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: report

According to a new report from CNN, the internal watchdog at the United States Postal Service is investigating policy changes at the agency under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The watchdog is also looking into whether or not DeJoy is complying with federal ethics rules.

“Lawmakers from both parties and postal union leaders have sounded alarms over disruptive changes instituted by DeJoy this summer, including eliminating overtime and slowing some mail delivery,” CNN reports. “Democrats claim he is intentionally undermining postal service operations to sabotage mail-in voting in the November election — a charge he denies.”

