Inspector General probing Trump’s Postal Service moves — and the ethics of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a new report from CNN, the internal watchdog at the United States Postal Service is investigating policy changes at the agency under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The watchdog is also looking into whether or not DeJoy is complying with federal ethics rules.

“Lawmakers from both parties and postal union leaders have sounded alarms over disruptive changes instituted by DeJoy this summer, including eliminating overtime and slowing some mail delivery,” CNN reports. “Democrats claim he is intentionally undermining postal service operations to sabotage mail-in voting in the November election — a charge he denies.”

Read the full report over at CNN.


Trump supporter shut down on Fox News: ‘Turns out Stephen Moore is not a very good epidemiologist’

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers mocked Trump 2016 economics advisor Stephen Moore on Fox News over the administrations bungled response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let's not have economists play epidemiologists here, mate," Wolfers said in his Australian accent.

"We actually tried Steve's prescription, which was not shutting down, that's what the sunbelt states did," he explained.

"What have you got? You've got spreading disease everywhere and you've got the economies there forced to shut down," he explained.

"We tried what Stephen Moore wanted -- it turns out Stephen Moore is not a very good epidemiologist," Wolfers concluded.

2020 Election

Trump has made it disturbingly clear: He thinks he can steal this election and get away with it

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

I'm as big a political junkie as they come. I love reading polls, monitoring their day-to-day fluctuations, like a fantasy sports bettor studying blocks of player stats. I not only watch politicians give speeches, I engage in blow-by-blow commentary by my fellow junkies on Twitter. I got caught up in this election's "veepstakes" and debating the various women under consideration by former Vice President Joe Biden as his future vice president, and it was satisfying to share my thoughts on the final choice, Sen. Kamala Harris of California. I've faithfully watched every episode of Crooked Media's YouTube series analyzing various campaign ads.

Continue Reading
 

WATCH: Jared Kushner lies about Trump’s remarks as he battles CNN host over birther attacks on Kamala Harris

Published

53 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

After a conservative law professor questioned Kamala Harris' eligibility to be Vice President based on her parents' immigration status at the time of her birth, President Trump did his part to help promote the unsubstantiated claim, saying, "I just heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements and by the way the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer."

During an interview this Friday, Trump's son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, was asked by CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour why Trump would revisit racist birther-type tactics against another political adversary.

Continue Reading
 
 
