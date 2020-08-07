Quantcast
Connect with us

Intelligence officials provide details on Russian disinformation campaign against Biden: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Intelligence officials have briefed Congress on another Russian disinformation campaign ahead of an election, and this time it is against former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to CNN.com, Democrats and Republicans emerging from the classified briefing seem divided on what Russia is trying to do.

“The intelligence services have come to very firm conclusions about what the Russians are up to and who is acting on behalf of the Russians,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). “In the briefings that I’ve received, there’s no ambiguity about what the Russians’ intention is and there’s no ambiguity about what narratives they are pushing. And there’s no ambiguity about the people they are using to push them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems to conflict with the spin Republicans are putting on it.

“It’s pretty clear that foreign governments want to disrupt our elections,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is a golfing buddy of President Donald Trump. “That the Iranians and Chinese don’t have much love for Trump. The main thing is they are playing in our backyard — and that’s the big takeaway,”

But the briefing wasn’t on what Iran or China are doing, it was confirmation that Russia is waging another campaign in the U.S. It’s something Trump has ignored since taking office, and Republicans went along with the Russia-lovefest.

“The intelligence community, meanwhile, has been careful to steer clear of publicly suggesting Russia prefers one candidate over the other,” said CNN. But those familiar with the briefing are frustrated with the way lawmakers are trying to poliiticize information.

“Some Republicans appeared to downplay information related to foreign interference while some Democrats homed-in only on information related to Russia,” CNN said, citing the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My impression is … their pattern has been to seek to assist specific candidates,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), of overall foreign interference.

“It’s not so much that they necessarily think they are going to change your vote from one candidate to another. It’s about depressing turnout for candidates they don’t like and elevating turnout for candidates they do like,” said Michael Chertoff, a Republican who previously served as President George W. Bush’s Homeland Security secretary.

“But most of all, it is about creating uncertainty and suspicion and lack of confidence in our political leadership … which is really a way of saying that information campaigns are a tool of conflict,” he also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at CNN.com.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Georgia school backs down on suspending girl who exposed crowded hallways during pandemic

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

A Georgia teen had her school suspension lifted for posting photos of crowded hallways after returning to classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hannah Watters shared photos from inside North Paulding High School showing students crowded together, with few wearing face coverings, and school officials relented on punishing her after the image and the girl's suspension went viral, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump earns a new title: Terrorist-in-Chief

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

OK, we’ve managed to find ourselves in another governmental tempest in a substantial teacup. Donald Trump is working overtime to undercut the U.S. Postal Service just as he is railing on mail ballots.

It’s a pairing that just makes no sense.

As The Los Angeles Times editorialized this week: “Attacking the U.S. Postal Service before an election is something a terrorist would do.”

Or, more politely, if there is something wrong with the post office that will keep it from working most efficiently in an election that will depend on mailed ballots, make it better, not worse.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump already blaming fraud for possible election loss — but fraud’s the only way he can win: op-ed

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Writing in The Guardian this Friday, Art Cullen says that President Trump's reelection chances are facing big hurdles in the Midwest, partly due to the fact that the "second quarter of 2020 was the worst in history."

"Trump started trade wars with China, Mexico and Canada that have flattened manufacturing up and down the Mississippi River," Cullen writes. "Corn prices are at their lowest level in a decade. Meatpacking workers across the midwest were ordered on to unsafe kill floors, shoulder to shoulder, sending fear shuddering through communities as the coronavirus rages. It is all deeply unsettling, and the polls reflect it. Here in Storm Lake, Iowa, the police chief took a knee with Black Lives Matter protesters in Chautauqua Park. This is for real. This is not 2016."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image