Internet erupts as DNC echoes Biden’s ‘Big Effing Deal’ quote on pre-existing conditions

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden (Facebook)

The second night of the Democratic National Convention kicked off with an impassioned defense of the Affordable Care Act’s protections for pre-existing conditions — and the opening speakers described it as a “Big Effing Deal” — a reference to Biden’s original quote heralding passage of the law.

Commenters on social media noticed — and cheered.

2020 Election

John Kerry slams Trump for his ‘blooper-reel’ foreign policy that makes America the butt of jokes overseas

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Former Secretary of State John Kerry blasted President Donald Trump's foreign policy during a Tuesday night speech at the Democratic National Committee Convention.

"We aren't exceptional because we bluster that we are. We are exceptional because we do exceptional things," Kerry said.

“Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops ... The only person he’s interested in defending is himself," he charged.

"When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission – it’s a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at," Kerry suggested.

2020 Election

Watch Sean Hannity and Ari Fleischer completely miss the boat on what is going on at DNC Convention

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, former Vice President Joe Biden was formally nominated to be the 2020 DNC nominee.

Before the roll call vote, per party rules, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was also nominated and seconded as he had passed the delegate threshold.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-CA) gave the seconding speech and explained the parliamentary procedure on Twitter.

If you were confused, no worries!

Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.

Breaking Banner

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s seat moves further within Democratic rival Jaime Harrison’s reach: analysis

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

The influential election analysis publication Cook Political Report shifted its ranking this week of the contest for Sen. Lindsey Graham's South Carolina seat from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican," a reflection of recent gains made by the incumbent's Democratic rival Jaime Harrison in the state.
