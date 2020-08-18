Internet erupts as DNC echoes Biden’s ‘Big Effing Deal’ quote on pre-existing conditions
The second night of the Democratic National Convention kicked off with an impassioned defense of the Affordable Care Act’s protections for pre-existing conditions — and the opening speakers described it as a “Big Effing Deal” — a reference to Biden’s original quote heralding passage of the law.
Commenters on social media noticed — and cheered.
"That's a big effing deal" — Michigan state Rep. Mari Manoogian, in #DNC2020convention talking Biden health care proposal and plan allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices pic.twitter.com/INP0etnbqz
— Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) August 19, 2020
Was not expecting “That’s a big effing deal” to be a rallying cry in tonight’s keynote.
— Anastasia Tsioulcas (@anastasiat) August 19, 2020
"that's a big effing deal!" let the democratic national convention say fuck
— rimi 🍌🐟 (@SongbirdRimi) August 19, 2020
I’m stuck at “that’s a big effing deal” #DemConvention #GoJoe pic.twitter.com/UHkmWxKbZR
— kristina la cava (@kristikreates) August 19, 2020
Who knew that "That's a big effing deal" would become a slogan?
Love it.
— Dan SIoan 🇺🇸🇨🇦🏳️🌈 (@dantoujours) August 19, 2020
“And that’s a big effing deal!” This is THE quote to open the #DNC2020 https://t.co/7qnh3uu7aG
— Monica Babiuk (@Monica_Babiuk) August 19, 2020
They just said "big effing deal" on the Convention broadcast. That's a big effing deal. This is so much better than one of those corny flag waving shows in a coliseum. This is like our lives.
— Charlotte Keys (@phronsiekeys) August 19, 2020
This opening of the second night of the DNC Convention is 🔥🔥🔥🔥.
THAT'S A BIG EFFING DEAL. 😎
— lariat 😷🤚🏼🧼✋🏼😷👤➖➖➖➖➖➖👤 (@LariatAngel) August 19, 2020
Big Effing Deal! Holy Shit lol
— rohit, Neo-Bidenism 🥁 (@Rohit__Ramesh) August 19, 2020
I love any callback to "big effing deal" 😂👏 #DemConvention
— Kev-in a mask 😷 (@kevinforch) August 19, 2020