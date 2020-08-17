‘Our comeback!’ Bruce Springsteen’s ‘The Rising’ kicks off cheers for 2020 Democratic convention
On Monday, on the kickoff night of the Democratic National Convention, the night began with rocker Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” — set against a backdrop of scenes depicting civil rights protests, economic discord, and the crisis brought by the pandemic.
I promise you're going to want to watch this.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/K8T7qWjsWj
— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020
Commenters on social media weighed in on the choice — with some noting the throwback to the 2004 Democratic convention.
This repurposing of “The Rising” is pretty damn good
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 18, 2020
Wow. Whoever did that video- More of that.#TheRising
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 18, 2020
Nice throwback to the 2004 DNC, the last time Dems faced an incumbent Republican by playing The Rising.
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 18, 2020
#TheRising I’m in. You?
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) August 18, 2020
America. This beats any Super Bowl commercial. Our community. Our people. Our Comeback. Sponsored by 💕 #Therising#DNC2020 #DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/KWfKVDguD5
— Raquel Eatmon (@RaquelEatmon) August 18, 2020
"The Rising" is a great song and a perfect tune for a political convention. Don't @ me. I'm right about this,
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) August 18, 2020
Bruce Springsteen's "The Rising" is the Democratic national anthem.
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 18, 2020
#TheRising was the best two minutes of television ive seen in a while.
— Florida Chris (@chrislongview) August 18, 2020
This is best Springsteen song. IMHO. #therising
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 18, 2020