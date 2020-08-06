Investigative reporter David Cay Johnston explains when you’ll see Trump get indicted
Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Cay Johnston appeared Thursday on CNN, where he explained when he believed President Donald Trump would be indicted.
After receiving a subpoena from New York prosecutors last year, Deutsche Bank reportedly handed over detailed records about their dealings with Trump, according to the New York Times. The subpoena indicates that the investigation of Trump’s family business is more expansive than previously thought.
“Prosecutors already have the basic tax information on Donald Trump. Your state tax return is virtually identical to your federal return, and the IRS shares tax information with the state,” Johnston explained to CNN host Brianna Keilar.
“What they don’t have are the business records of the Trump Organization, the accounting records that they’ve been fighting for from Mazars USA — Trump’s accounting firm — including drafts of tax returns and instructions by Trump, and the banking records. Once they have all of those records and can present them to a grand jury, I would anticipate you’ll see Donald Trump indicted.”
“Where would it go from there?” Keilar inquired.
“Once the grand jury hands up an indictment, there will be a specification of charges,” Johnston said. “So we won’t actually see, for example, the banking records. But the indictment will contain specific information, it’s alleged that the defendant did the following act on the following date or time period. So we’ll see some outline of what’s involved. The next thing we are most likely to see is something leaked from the defense.”
Watch video below:
2020 Election
Trump’s latest attack on Joe Biden is stunningly delusional — even for him
Few ever accuse President Donald Trump of subtlety. But in a new speech in Cleveland on Thursday, he let loose with a particularly wild rant against his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, that was over-the-top, even for him.
It’s worth just quoting in full:
He’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion! No anything! Hurt the Bible! Hurt God! He’s against God! He’s against guns! He’s against energy, our kind of energy. Uh, I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio.
Many people pointed out that there’s much more evidence that Biden is a committed Christian than there is for Trump. But almost that seems to miss several key points about how wild this is:
2020 Election
Facebook removes network of fake accounts that posed as Trump supporters
Facebook said Thursday it took down accounts running a deceptive campaign out of Romania pretending to be Americans supporting US President Donald Trump ahead of the coming election.
The leading online social network removed 35 Facebook accounts, three pages, and 88 Instagram accounts as part of an ongoing fight against "coordinated inauthentic behavior," according to security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher.
"The people behind this network used fake accounts to pose as Americans, amplify and comment on their own content, and manage pages including some posing as President Trump fan pages," Gleicher said.
2020 Election
Brace yourself for months of lawlessness — ‘Election Night’ likely will not end until 2021
There’s nothing wrong with treating American politics like a sport as long as everyone involved in the competition is playing the same sport by the same rules. There’s nothing wrong as long as both sides agree the rules are legitimate, both commit to obeying them and both accept the consequences when they break them.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
But there is a problem with treating American politics like a sport when one side is playing soccer and the other is playing football while neither can agree to the rules, because one side won’t commit to obeying them. There is something wrong when one side not only refuses to accept the consequences of rule-breaking but sets out to undermine the idea of rules altogether. In that case, treating politics like a sport, as the Washington press corps habitually does, isn’t helpful. It’s harmful. Even dangerous.