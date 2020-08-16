Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds attacked for ‘Katrina moment’ after it takes 5 days to request help for derecho storms

It was like a hurricane came through the state of Iowa last week with winds at 100 mph or more. It was strong enough to rip off people’s roofs, tear down power lines and trees, and leave people begging for help.

The Iowa governor took nearly a week to file a request for the president for help. Now that Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) is being criticized, she went to Trump, begging for an expedited presidential disaster declaration.

@IAGovernor has formally requested a presidential disaster declaration. Earlier this week she said the soonest would be tomorrow. Says Iowa needs approx $3.9B from fed govt to cover the disaster. Current estimate is 8,273 homes labeled as destroyed or major damage #IowaDerecho pic.twitter.com/jhPz9BlAjV — Kate Payne (@hellokatepayne) August 16, 2020

For some Iowans, it’s been six days without power in the middle of a hot midwestern summer and a global pandemic.

It’s night 6 without power following the devastating #derecho2020 storm. As we gave out food and critical supplies like flashlights and diapers today, my heart sank when I looked at the line of folks and knew we were going to run out of supplies. Iowans NEED help. #ia01 pic.twitter.com/vuAbLlB5cW — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) August 16, 2020

There aren’t cases of expedited disaster declarations, but during President Barack Obama’s administration, they were issued typically within 24 hours of a disaster. It’s unclear why it took Reynolds so long to ask for help or why the White House didn’t step in. Vice President Mike Pence was in the state this week and told Trump-voting farmers “we are with you,” after the disaster, but he left the state without any actions.

Iowa Public Radio reporter Kate Payne reported that there are people sleeping in tents on lawns because their homes aren’t safe after having been torn down.

Freelance reporter and self-described “Iowa Kid,” Andy Kopsa explained that taking this long for a disaster declaration is outside of the norm for the state. She used the 2008 floods as an example when a declaration was requested by the then-governor and was granted in 24 hours by former President George W. Bush. Reynold’s campaign said that 2008 was different from the derecho storm because she sought a “major disaster” declaration this time. The 2008 report shows that they requested the same thing.

Kopsa went back and forth with the campaign for 21 hours. She noted that there’s even a provision in the law that would allow Gov. Reynolds to admit she can’t handle the disaster, and it would appoint a nonpartisan federal coordinator to liaise between the state and the federal government. Reynolds then suggested she could use CARES Act funding, which is illegal.

There is a provision (Chet Culver used it during the 2008 floods) that let's one cut through the horsepucky (if you will) and ask for immediate federal disaster declaration. — Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) August 15, 2020

Mike Pence came to Iowa on Thursday – Reynolds pushed back her presser to Friday because of entertaining duties at Living History Farms (not a real farm) where Pence looked through xeroxed copies of derecho damage. Then whoosh! Off for fundraising. — Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) August 15, 2020

I put this Q to Gov. Reynolds camp – why can't we just pull a '08-er here? (EXHIBIT A from the FEMA archives – google it) pic.twitter.com/6VefF2h2ID — Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) August 15, 2020

It was at this point I met with frustration on the part of the Reynold's camp. Managed to wrangle back the focus and then got passed off to talk to someone about "the process" — I am tedious. It is my job and I am old and grump enough to really lean into it. — Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) August 15, 2020

While I am working an exhaustive story about all of this since everyone's hair is finally on fire I just figured — you know what have at it. If a disaster is clearly beyond what a state can handle there is a provision in the act that allows Gov's to leapfrog the paperwork — Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) August 15, 2020

This opens up resources that can be directed to where most needed — and be mindful here — Reynolds floated the idea of using Care Act funds for the disaster — which is a no-no — I mean, they aren't even being use effectively right now… — Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) August 15, 2020

As of Sunday, there were still about 100,000 people without power.

See some of the comments from Iowans below:

This is the situation at Westdale apartments in Cedar Rapids. Home to many refugees. This unit was declared unlivable by the city but families are still going in and out. There are nails and debris everywhere. Residents and advocates say no govt ofcs are helping them #IowaDerecho pic.twitter.com/e85NhnoyqQ — Kate Payne (@hellokatepayne) August 15, 2020

Jamodd Sallis, President, Cedar Valley BLM, "I put a call out to a few business friends of mine. We brought gas cans, flashlights, candles, charcoal, lighter fluid, a bunch of food, a bunch of ice … Pampers, formula …" pic.twitter.com/NWGpvov1tV — Rachelle Chase (@Rachelle_Chase) August 15, 2020

.@KimReynoldsIA, why is this town still closed off? Why aren't you doing anything? https://t.co/CbubNqztAG — Indivisible NE Iowa (@IndivisibleNEIA) August 16, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds gets around to sending a presidential disaster declaration request 7 days after the derecho hits. https://t.co/9ODTgPcgVV — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 16, 2020

The closest thing I can compare the damage I have seen in Cedar Rapids to is what I saw in New Orleans post-Katrina doing cleanup work with my youth group. New Orleans was worse, because of the storm surge & extensive water damage, but the damage in CR is in *that* category. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) August 16, 2020

kim reynolds gets paid $130,000 a year to do absolutely nothing — ashley (@AshleyLarson31) August 15, 2020

Is FEMA twitter a thing? If so, can someone explain to me why @KimReynoldsIA would wait to request a disaster declaration in order to complete an initial assessment given her ability to request additional assistance within 30 days of a declaration? https://t.co/kUC5G8QS32 — Greg (@GregoryBranson) August 15, 2020

Took Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds 5 days to meet her people in Cedar Rapids after her state was flattened. Crops that have been destroyed can be seen from space. She does not deserved to live in the luxury she has stolen from the people she won’t represent or even meet face to face https://t.co/ML8trGugXE — 5’ jewish secret space wife (@formalburrito) August 15, 2020

I bet the lights are on in Kim Reynolds crib. — glo biden (@2chienz) August 14, 2020

This is the saddest thing I've seen during the dumpster fire called 2020. @KimReynoldsIA do your damn job. I am going to make it my personal goal to see your worthless ass voted out in 2022. #IowaDerecho https://t.co/UyXZUZGSO4 — Dee Robinson (@HippieEmptyNest) August 14, 2020

Why did it take @IAGovernor 5 FIVE days to get to the people who are suffering the latest Iowa disaster??

We have 3 disasters at once:

Covid

Major wind storm

Kim Reynolds — Gagin Seimen (@Gagin_Seimen) August 14, 2020

Do the fucking paperwork, @KimReynoldsIA — Dean Bakopoulos (@DeanBakopoulos) August 15, 2020