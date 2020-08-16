Quantcast
Connect with us

Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds attacked for ‘Katrina moment’ after it takes 5 days to request help for derecho storms

Published

10 mins ago

on

Kem Reynolds Mike Pence (Photo: Twitter)

It was like a hurricane came through the state of Iowa last week with winds at 100 mph or more. It was strong enough to rip off people’s roofs, tear down power lines and trees, and leave people begging for help.

The Iowa governor took nearly a week to file a request for the president for help. Now that Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) is being criticized, she went to Trump, begging for an expedited presidential disaster declaration.

ADVERTISEMENT

For some Iowans, it’s been six days without power in the middle of a hot midwestern summer and a global pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

There aren’t cases of expedited disaster declarations, but during President Barack Obama’s administration, they were issued typically within 24 hours of a disaster. It’s unclear why it took Reynolds so long to ask for help or why the White House didn’t step in. Vice President Mike Pence was in the state this week and told Trump-voting farmers “we are with you,” after the disaster, but he left the state without any actions.

Iowa Public Radio reporter Kate Payne reported that there are people sleeping in tents on lawns because their homes aren’t safe after having been torn down.

Freelance reporter and self-described “Iowa Kid,” Andy Kopsa explained that taking this long for a disaster declaration is outside of the norm for the state. She used the 2008 floods as an example when a declaration was requested by the then-governor and was granted in 24 hours by former President George W. Bush. Reynold’s campaign said that 2008 was different from the derecho storm because she sought a “major disaster” declaration this time. The 2008 report shows that they requested the same thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kopsa went back and forth with the campaign for 21 hours. She noted that there’s even a provision in the law that would allow Gov. Reynolds to admit she can’t handle the disaster, and it would appoint a nonpartisan federal coordinator to liaise between the state and the federal government. Reynolds then suggested she could use CARES Act funding, which is illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Sunday, there were still about 100,000 people without power.

See some of the comments from Iowans below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds attacked for ‘Katrina moment’ after it takes 5 days to request help for derecho storms

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

It was like a hurricane came through the state of Iowa last week with winds at 100 mph or more. It was strong enough to rip off people's roofs, tear down power lines and trees, and leave people begging for help.

The Iowa governor took nearly a week to file a request for the president for help. Now that Gov. Kim Reynolds is being criticized, she went to Trump, begging for an expedited presidential disaster declaration.

https://twitter.com/hellokatepayne/status/1295127443800502278

For some Iowans, it's been six days without power in the middle of a hot midwestern summer and a global pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Six states are huddling to decide whether they can sue Trump’s government for intentional Post Office delays: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

The Washington Post reported Sunday that at least six state attorneys general are meeting to discuss whether they can use lawsuits against the administration to try and kill the U.S. Postal Service.

"State leaders are scrambling to see whether they can change rules to give voters more options, and Democrats are planning a massive public education campaign to shore up trust in the vote and the Postal Service," said the report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday that she was calling Congress back to work on a post office bill that would mandate no changes to be made to the post offices that weren't already in place on Jan. 1, 2020. They also announced an emergency hearing about mail delays later this month.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pelosi calls Congress back to vote on US Postal Service funding bill

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Republicans aren't committed to doing anything to save the United States Post Office but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) isn't questioning the importance of a funding bill.

Pelosi announced on the Speaker's website Sunday that members of Congress must come back to vote this week for a funding bill that would ensure the USPS maintains all operations exactly as they were on January 1, 2020.

"Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters," a statement from the Speaker's office said. "Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, one of the top Trump mega-donors, has proven a complicit crony as he continues to push forward sweeping new operational changes that degrade postal service, delay the mail, and – according to the Postal Service itself – threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion. These delays also threaten the health and economic security of the American people by delaying delivery of life-saving medicines and payments. In 2019, 1.2 billion prescriptions were delivered through the Postal Services, including almost 100 percent from the VA to veterans."

Continue Reading
 
 