Israel parliament rejects law targeting Netanyahu over indictment
Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a bill targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that sought to block candidates under indictment from forming a future government.
In a vote that highlighted the fragility of the premier’s coalition, Wednesday’s bill, proposed by opposition leader Yair Lapid, was defeated 53-37. Members of the Blue and White party, who are part of the coalition, abstained.
Talk of a snap election is already widespread, just three months after the current government was formed.
Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies wrongdoing.
Israeli law does not force a prime minister to step down after being indicted.
Lapid argues that the only reason no such law exists is because it was previously inconceivable that a prime minister facing criminal charges would insist on remaining in office.
The opposition asked Blue and White, led by defence minister and alternate premier Benny Gantz, to support its proposal.
Gantz, who challenged Netanyahu in three straight elections before joining him in a unity government, campaigned aggressively against Netanyahu’s alleged corruption.
“Our fundamental position on the subject hasn’t changed and won’t change,” Blue and White said in a statement on the propriety of an indicted premier in office.
But it described Lapid’s decision to introduce the measure as “simply and purely an attempt to destabilize the entire political system”.
Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party had said that Blue and White’s support for the bill would sink the coalition.
“If Blue and White votes for this law, there will be elections,” Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar said this week.
Ahead of the vote, the prospect of a fourth Israeli election in less than two years was met with widespread condemnation.
“In the throes of one of the most severe crises in the nation’s history (caused by the coronavirus pandemic) we are choosing to do everything to prevent elections,” Blue and White said.
Gantz’s refusal to back the opposition bill has neutralised one threat to the coalition’s survival, but an unresolved budget impasse could still force another election.
Gantz has demanded that the government agree a two year budget to provide stability, as outlined in his coalition agreement with Netanyahu.
The prime minister says he prefers a one year budget, given the difficulty of long-term planning during an unprecedented pandemic.
A deadline of August 25 had been set to agree a budget or dissolve the government, but a proposal to extend that deadline by 100 days passed a preliminary reading in parliament on Wednesday.
It must pass three more readings before becoming law.
Trump’s defense secretary plans to step down after 2020 election regardless of who wins: report
According to a report from Bloomberg, President Trump is privately mulling over whether to replace Secretary of Defense Mark Esper after the 2020 election.
A person close to the matter speaking to Bloomberg says that Esper plans to step down regardless of who wins in 2020.
"Trump has been frustrated that Esper, who became secretary in July 2019, hasn’t done more to publicly defend him on key issues, including reports that Russia paid Taliban fighters 'bounties' for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan," Bloomberg reports. "Trump was also angered that Esper in June publicly opposed the idea of deploying active-duty military to contain nationwide protests over racism. He confronted his defense secretary June 3 at the White House after Esper held a news conference in which he said that using active-duty military forces to perform law enforcement within the U.S. is 'a matter of last resort' and that the National Guard was better-suited to the task, people familiar with the matter said."
Presidential historian says the Republicans are ‘flailing’ trying to come up with ways to attack Kamala Harris: ‘They’re losing’
Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss noted that things are going to get more complicated as the Republican Party tries to figure out how to run a campaign against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as she joins Vice President Joe Biden's ticket for president.
"We're already seeing how her bio just her makeup, who she is, and her resume is proving difficult for the Republicans to kind of pigeonhole and criticize, do they call her an ultra-liberal, with other people allegedly she was too aggressive of a prosecutor and too close to the police during her time in law enforcement and the like, it's that kind of problem," said MSNBC host Brian Williams.
WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden and new running mate Kamala Harris kick off their White House campaign
White House hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday holds his highly-anticipated joint campaign debut with running mate Kamala Harris, who hopes to make history as the nation's first female and first black vice president.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wiob7zvhDM
The Democratic duo, unveiled Tuesday by Biden after a months-long search for his partner on the ticket, now launch the 83-day sprint to the election face-off against President Donald Trump.
The choice of Harris, a 55-year-old US senator from California and daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, was kept secret until the last moment, even though she was widely perceived as the wire-to-wire frontrunner.