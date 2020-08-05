‘Is that even legal?’ GOP senator slams ‘problematic’ Trump plan to hold RNC speech at White House

A Republican senator on Wednesday cast doubt about the legality of President Donald Trump accepting the Republican nomination for president at the White House.

Trump revealed in an interview on Fox News that he is considering a nationally televised address from the White House to accept his party’s nomination.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who is the Senate Republican whip, was asked about the idea later on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I don’t. Is that even legal?” Thune replied. “I assume that’s not something that you could do.”

“I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be to be problematic,” he added, suggesting that the speech would be a violation of the Hatch Act.