‘Is that even legal?’ GOP senator slams ‘problematic’ Trump plan to hold RNC speech at White House
A Republican senator on Wednesday cast doubt about the legality of President Donald Trump accepting the Republican nomination for president at the White House.
Trump revealed in an interview on Fox News that he is considering a nationally televised address from the White House to accept his party’s nomination.
Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who is the Senate Republican whip, was asked about the idea later on Wednesday.
“Well, I don’t. Is that even legal?” Thune replied. “I assume that’s not something that you could do.”
“I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be to be problematic,” he added, suggesting that the speech would be a violation of the Hatch Act.
Thune adds: “I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be to be problematic.”
— Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) August 5, 2020
2020 Election
‘Is that even legal?’ GOP senator slams ‘problematic’ Trump plan to hold RNC speech at White House
A Republican senator on Wednesday cast doubt about the legality of President Donald Trump accepting the Republican nomination for president at the White House.
Trump revealed in an interview on Fox News that he is considering a nationally televised address from the White House to accept his party's nomination.
Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who is the Senate Republican whip, was asked about the idea later on Wednesday.
"Well, I don't. Is that even legal?" Thune replied. "I assume that's not something that you could do."
2020 Election
Trump makes pitch on Catholic TV: ‘Catholics like their Second Amendment so I saved the Second Amendment’
President Donald Trump this week made a pitch to Catholic voters based on his assertion that he "saved the Second Amendment."
In a Tuesday interview with the Catholic TV network EWTV, correspondent Tracy Sabol asked Trump if he had a message for Catholic voters.
"Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment," the president said, "because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment. So I saved the Second Amendment."
2020 Election
‘Survival of organized human society’ at risk: New campaign rallies progressives to vote Trump out
"As progressives and leftists, we are not going to minimize our disagreements with Joe Biden. But we're also clear-eyed about where things stand. We have a moral responsibility to defeat Trump."
With the goal of boosting progressive voter turnout in swing states that could play a decisive role in November, advocacy group RootsAction.org on Wednesday launched a grassroots campaign aiming to prevent another disastrous four years of President Donald Trump's "war on truth, on decency, on our planet, and on working people."
Organizers of the new "Vote Trump Out" initiative argue that while progressives have major substantive differences with Joe Biden on a number of key issues, "supporting the Democratic nominee in swing states is the only means we have to defeat Trump."