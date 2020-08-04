‘It was a bomb of some kind’: Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Beirut explosion
At Tuesday’s White House press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump opened by discussing the fireworks factory explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, saying that it “looks like a terrible attack.”
Pressed by reporters, Trump doubled down. “I met with some of our great generals,” he said. “They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”
It is not clear yet exactly how the explosion happened, but the current prevailing theory was that it was an explosion of hazardous materials in a warehouse in the port. A fire, and a series of small detonations of fireworks, preceded the main explosion.
