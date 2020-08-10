Quantcast
'It was all a lie': Top GOP operative delivers 'a searing indictment' as he abandons the party he help build

3 mins ago

On the Monday edition of The Ezra Klein Show, host Ezra Klein speaks to Stuart Stevens, who was once one of the most influential operatives in GOP politics. Stevens was Mitt Romney’s top strategist in 2012, and served in key roles on both of George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns. He also worked on dozens of other congressional and gubernatorial campaigns.

But Stevens’ outlook on his party changed after the GOP nominated Donald Trump and helped him surge to the presidency.

“Most dissidents from Trumpism take a familiar line: They didn’t leave the Republican Party, the Republican Party left them. But for Stevens, Trump forced a more fundamental rethinking: The problem, he believes, is not that the GOP became something it wasn’t; it’s that many of those within it — including him — failed to see what it actually was,” Klein writes. “In Stevens’s new book, It Was All a Lie, he delivers a searing indictment of the party he helped build, and his role in it.”

Listen to Klein’s full interview with Steven’s over at Vox.


Why aren't journalists holding Trump and his allies accountable for their lies and distortions?

9 mins ago

August 10, 2020

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the mainstream press as “the enemy of the people” and claimed that reporters who fact-check him are promoting “fake news.” But Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin has argued that journalists need to be more diligent about fact-checking Trump’s lies and distortions, and in a column published on August 10, the Never Trump conservative cites CBS News’ Paula Reid and ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos as two examples of television journalists who recently gave the president or a close ally a well-needed fact-check.

What was a mini-recession has turned into stalled economic recovery: economists

26 mins ago

August 10, 2020

It was announced this spring that a recession began in February just as the coronavirus crisis was beginning to take down communities. But according to some economists, recovery from that recession has been slowed.

Bloomberg News reported Monday that unemployment numbers combined with high-frequency indicators of economic activity revealed things aren't going well.

"Payrolls remain 13 million below pre-pandemic levels and the number of people out of work for 15 weeks or longer more than doubled from the prior month, to 8 million," said the report. "The labor-force participation rate fell for the first time in three months and the number of people discouraged by job prospects hit a five-year high."

