‘It was pure BS’: CNN busts Trump for fabricating a health care plan ‘out of thin air’

CNN’s John Avlon and John Berman on Monday busted President Donald Trump for promising that he would sign a mysterious new health care plan that still has never come to fruition.
In his latest “Reality Check” segment, Avlon noted that Trump has been promising to replace the Affordable Care Act with a “great” health care plan for the last four years, but that he still hasn’t come up with anything.
In fact, as Avlon documented, Trump has only sought to undermine the law in court with his push to have the Supreme Court strike it down entirely.
“This is the old arsonist-as-a-firefighter routine, with possibly your life on the line,” he commented.
Avlon also showed that Trump promised Fox News’ Chris Wallace two weeks ago that he would be releasing a “complete and full” health care plan by now — but now that deadline has come and gone.
“It was just B.S., pure B.S.,” commented host John Berman. “That alone, no matter if it was about health care or anything else, he was never signing anything. It was made up out of thin air.”
Watch the video below.
When police discovered the woman, she’d been dead at home for at least 12 hours, alone except for her 4-year-old daughter. The early reports said only that she was 42, a mammogram technician at a hospital southwest of Atlanta and almost certainly a victim of COVID-19. Had her identity been withheld to protect her family’s privacy? Her employer’s reputation? Anesthesiologist Claire Rezba, scrolling through the news on her phone, was dismayed. “I felt like her sacrifice was really great and her child’s sacrifice was really great, and she was just this anonymous woman, you know? It seemed very trivializing.” For days, Rezba would click through Google, searching for a name, until in late March, the news stories finally supplied one: Diedre Wilkes. And almost without realizing it, Rezba began to keep count.
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio is trying to get his old job back.
The former Maricopa County sheriff, who was pardoned in 2017 by President Donald Trump after his conviction for criminal contempt of court, is running in Tuesday's Republican primary seeking to challenge current sheriff Paul Penzone, reported AZ Family.
The 88-year-old Arpaio is statistically tied in polls with his former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan, and Glendale police officer Mike Crawford is also among the GOP candidates.
President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada's Democratic governor after the state legislature approved a measure to mail ballots to all active voters.
The Democratic-led legislature voted to expand mail-in voting for November's election due to the coronavirus pandemic, which Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to sign, but Trump and other Republicans have strongly rejected those measures.
"In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state," Trump tweeted. "Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!"