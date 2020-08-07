‘It’s a disgrace’: Conservative torches Trump and the GOP — saying they’ve betrayed voters

In 2012, Stuart Stevens served as the chief strategist for Republican Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign and tried to prevent President Barack Obama from winning a second term; in 2020, he is a Never Trump conservative who is rooting for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. And when Stevens appeared on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” on Thursday night, August 6, he stressed to host Brian Williams that many GOP incumbents — from President Donald Trump to members of Congress — could be in trouble in November.
ADVERTISEMENT
Promoting his new book, “It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” Stevens told Williams, “This is a very negative environment for Republicans…. There are external forces out there that make this a very tough race for incumbents in the Republican Party.”
Stevens, who is now working with the conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, said of Biden’s campaign, “I don’t think they’re gonna be overconfident, given what happened in 2016. I’ve been very impressed with the Biden campaign…. I think the Democrats have done some very good ads.” And he went on to discuss the state of the Trump-era GOP — which Stevens believes has betrayed traditional conservative views — and slammed Trump for the fondness he shows for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“It’s heartbreaking…. It’s making my heart hurt,” Stevens said of the 2020 GOP. “One thing the Republican Party stood for was a realistic foreign policy…. From the beginning, Trump has been an apologist for Putin. It’s a disgrace.”
Watch the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
It was announced this week that the New York attorney general is filing a suit against the National Rifle Association over fraud and saying that they must close down. It's a case that was part of an 18-month investigation that revealed the gun lobbying group is "fraught with fraud and abuse." Now, the NRA is faced with trying to convince the public that they're still relevant.
Bloomberg reported Friday that the lavish spending on clothing for the group's CEO, internal disputes, and questions about foreign donations are all crashing together just in time for the 2020 election. After spending millions to elect President Donald Trump, the NRA now struggles with its credibility.
The Trump campaign is launching a new ad blitz that tries to paint a picture of President Trump as some sort of anti-war peacenik. But as Gizmodo's Matt Novak points out, the ad also mentions that Trump likes to dabble in targeted assassinations.
"In fact, those assassinations are central to Trump’s idea of 'peace,' and in many ways, Trump’s entire foreign policy stance seems to be a 21st century version of President Eisenhower’s covert actions in Iran, Cuba, and Guatemala," Novak writes.
The ads, which feature phrases like “Make Peace Not War” and “Support Peace” in 1960s-style hippie lettering, look like a "10-year-old kid trying to do a school art project about the 1960s," according to Novak.