‘It’s a hate group’: Chris Wallace sends Trump aide Mark Meadows into hysterics with QAnon question
Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday over President Donald Trump’s praise of “hate group” QAnon.
During an interview on FOX News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump was recently asked about the group at a White House press conference.
“The president was asked this week about QAnon, a conspiracy theory group that the FBI has called a domestic terror threat,” Wallace recalled. “The president said that he was thankful of the support of the people in QAnon.”
“You can end this controversy right now,” the Fox News host told Meadows. “Does the president disavow, does he condemn QAnon?”
“Well, listen, we don’t even know what it is,” Meadows said without immediately condemning the group. “I find it appalling that the media, when we have all of the important things that are going on, a list of top twenties, that the first question at a press briefing would be about QAnon that I had to actually Google to figure out what it is.”
Wallace tried to interrupt but Meadows raised his voice.
“You’re bringing it up and it’s ridiculous!” the chief of staff exclaimed. “If you want to talk about conspiracies, let’s get back to talking about how the FBI and others within the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.”
“Wait,” Wallace pleaded. “The point is, it’s a hate group. It’s a group that’s called by the FBI, a domestic terror threat.”
“This president is not for hate!” Meadows shot back. “So I can tell you, if it’s a hate group that is there, let’s look at domestic terrorism and look at Antifa and a number of other areas and quit spending time on something that 81% of Republicans don’t even know what you’re talking about.”
Jared Kushner admonished by CNN host for blowing off multiple voter fraud studies with an anecdote
Appearing on CNN on Sunday Morning, White House adviser Jared Kushner was pulled up short by host Fareed Zakaria when he attempted to dismiss voluminous reports concluding massive voter fraud is a myth with an anecdote about a friend in New Jersey who received two ballots in the mail.
Noting the Trump administration's complaints that the only way the president can lose in November is through voter fraud, host Zakaria presented Trump's son-in-law with a list of studies that have proven it doesn't happen.
A smirking Kushner attempted to dismiss them all by sharing an anecdote.
"I'm going to read them to you, Jared," the host began. " He [Trump] talked extensively about the dangers of mail-in voting and the fraud that comes from it. the first slide I'm happy to send you by email is the list of the literally dozens of studies that have been done on voter fraud, all of which have concluded there is none."
Republicans have ‘major doggy doo on their shoes’ for sticking with Trump: Nancy Pelosi
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Republicans will regret backing Donald Trump for over three years, telling host Jake Tapper the GOP lawmakers have "major doggy doo on their shoes."
Addressing attempts by Republicans -- led by Trump -- to suppress voting in November, the Democrat said her party needs to make sure people know to turn out to vote.
"They must vote early because their [the Republicans] playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country," Pelosi told host Tapper. "It's so sad to see Republicans marching to this drummer. They're going to have, as I've said over and over, major doggy doo on their shoes for a long time to come. But you know what? Ignore it."
Trump adviser: ‘Solid people’ like Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller haven’t been arrested
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller noted on Sunday that President Donald Trump employs a number of "solid people" who have not been arrested or convicted during his presidency.
While appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd questioned Miller about the arrest of former Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon, who has been accused of defrauding donors of a charity which claimed it was building a border wall.
Miller sought to distance the campaign from Bannon.
"It looks like this investigation was going along before the podcast even started -- the podcast and radio show that I co-hosted with Steve," Miller said. "These allegations are very serious and I hope that Steve has some good answers for the things that he's been accused of. It's not something that I worked on."