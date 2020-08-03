‘It’s bad news’: GOP strategists fear Trump is almost out of time to save his losing campaign

Early voting will start soon in many states, and Republican strategists are telling Politico that President Donald Trump is running out of time to save his re-election campaign.

Of particular worry for Republicans is the fact that mail-in ballots will be sent out to voters in several key swing states next month, which means that even an “October Surprise” such as the announcement of a coronavirus vaccine may not be enough to save the president.

“It’s bad news,” one Florida GOP strategist told the publication.

In addition to concerns about mail-in voting, the Trump campaign also has fewer persuadable voters to win over this year compared to 2016.

“The number of undecided voters is smaller than it was in 2016, now representing about 10 percent of the electorate, according to both Democratic and Republican internal polling,” Politico writes. “And the sliver of voters who are undecided or registered third party are more likely to support Biden than Trump, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, with 61 percent saying they would support Biden if they had to choose now.”

GOP officials are also worried that Trump’s unfounded attacks on mail-in voting will lead to potentially fewer Republicans sending in ballots, while also staying home on election day due to fears of the coronavirus.

“What if there’s bad weather in a part of a key state, or there’s a coronavirus outbreak and voters say, ‘Nah, I’m not going to stand in line and vote,'” Republican pollster Glen Bolger tells Politico.