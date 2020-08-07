Quantcast
‘It’s profits for the rich, Covid-19 for everyone else’: Robert Reich explains America’s economic collapse

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich had harsh words for America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impacts, which have cost 13 million Americans the jobs they held last winter.

Reich began by blasting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has gotten even richer during the economic catastrophe.

And then the July employment numbers were released.

Reich was not just focused on the unemployment crisis, but also America’s health care crisis.

