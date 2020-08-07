‘It’s profits for the rich, Covid-19 for everyone else’: Robert Reich explains America’s economic collapse

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich had harsh words for America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impacts, which have cost 13 million Americans the jobs they held last winter.

Reich began by blasting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has gotten even richer during the economic catastrophe.

In the middle of a pandemic and a global economic crisis, Jeff Bezos cashed out $3B in Amazon stock this week. At the same time, Bezos refuses to give Amazon employees hazard pay and paid sick-leave. The unbridled greed of America’s billionaires never ceases to amaze me. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And then the July employment numbers were released.

13 million fewer people working today than in February. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 7, 2020

Reich was not just focused on the unemployment crisis, but also America’s health care crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

While insurance companies and pharmaceutical giants rake in huge profits during the pandemic, the American people are raking up huge medical bills. Say it with me: Medicare for All. https://t.co/jfN2Py1ieU — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 7, 2020

Don't believe Trump and Republicans in Congress when they claim we can't afford to provide health care for all Americans. By taxing 60% of the wealth gains of billionaires during the pandemic, we could cover all out-of-pocket health care costs for a year. Tax the rich. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate health insurance companies are raking in huge profits during the pandemic: CVS Health: $3B

Anthem: $2.3B

UnitedHealth: $6.7B

Humana: $1.8B Meanwhile, more than 5M Americans have lost health insurance. It's profits for the rich, Covid-19 for everyone else. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 7, 2020