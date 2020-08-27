Quantcast
Ivanka Trump ripped for White House speech to ‘sanitize and whitewash Trump’s racism and cruelty’

Ivanka Trump speaking to the RNC Convention from the White House, behind a lectern with the Presidential Seal.

First daughter and senior White House official Ivanka Trump was harshly criticized on Thursday for the speech she gave to the Republican National Committee Convention from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump family biographer and Vanity Fair contributor Emily Jane Fox noticed something different about the speech.

“I’ve never heard Ivanka Trump sound like this before. She sounds far less phony than she has in the past, because I think she is at the point in her evolution where she actually believes what she’s saying,” Fox noted on Twitter.

2020 Election

