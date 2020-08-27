Ivanka Trump ripped for White House speech to ‘sanitize and whitewash Trump’s racism and cruelty’

First daughter and senior White House official Ivanka Trump was harshly criticized on Thursday for the speech she gave to the Republican National Committee Convention from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump family biographer and Vanity Fair contributor Emily Jane Fox noticed something different about the speech.

“I’ve never heard Ivanka Trump sound like this before. She sounds far less phony than she has in the past, because I think she is at the point in her evolution where she actually believes what she’s saying,” Fox noted on Twitter.

Here’s what others were saying about the speech:

Ivanka, like Melania, has come out to sanitize and whitewash Trump's racism and cruelty. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 28, 2020

deFenDEr oF coMmOn SeNse pic.twitter.com/kepRfTFY73 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump is speaking to the RNC at the White House from a podium bearing the seal of the President of the United States. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 28, 2020

i agree with Ivanka. the results speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/Q1N8BjwgMk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

Ivanka: “The results speak for themselves.” 180,000 dead

11% unemployment

Economy in recession

Russian bounties on our troops

White Supremacist murderers in our streets Yes, yes they do. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 28, 2020

The results speak for themselves… Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Report Income of at Least $36 Million in 2019 https://t.co/q8pnlhtkR7 — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) August 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump sounds like she's trying to sell me faux-topaz jewelry on the 3am block at QVC. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 28, 2020

Ivanka is praising her father for taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. Trump on the coronavirus in March, a thesis he has stood by ever since: "It's going to disappear one day. It’s like a miracle – it will disappear." pic.twitter.com/6GvZicXAub — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump has said "my father" at least 16 times and counting — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020

Ivanka trump just said "you always know where he stands" about the guy who everyone has to say "No, he didn't really mean that." — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 28, 2020

Btw, Ivanka is hailing her dad as a champion of workers, especially people who have worked for him. Here’s the reality: https://t.co/ZPwYeOIM79 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 28, 2020

Ivanka Translator: “A bit unfiltered” (tee hee) = racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, plain mean, covfefe pic.twitter.com/aIcaFWOR2c — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) August 28, 2020

Unmasked Republican hacks tepidly cheer on Ivanka Trump on the south lawn of the White House during a #coronavirus pandemic. It's a display of unfettered corruption, bottomless lies, and hypocrisy nearby where Rep. Chris Collins committed insider trading, wrapped in the flag. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 28, 2020

For Ivanka, the be$t i$ yet to come. pic.twitter.com/jIrNK1lECM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 28, 2020

Seems like @IvankaTrump is just going through the motions. A flat speech to tepid applause. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 28, 2020

@IvankaTrump – people’s President ? He lost by 3 million votes and was aided by the Russians. — Conrad Anker (@conrad_anker) August 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump is breaking the law in plain sight. She is a criminal just like the rest of her criminal family — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) August 28, 2020