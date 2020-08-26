‘I’ve been kicking myself ever since’: 2016 Ohio Trump voter is working to oust the GOP in 2020
An Ohio woman who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 says that she regretted it almost instantly — and now she’s running for office in the hopes of kicking the GOP out of power.
In an interview with Insider, Erin Rosiello, who is running for the Ohio House of Representatives as a Democrat, explains that she backed Trump in 2016 because America needed “somebody with a good business sense” instead of a “lifelong politician.”
Once she saw how the president would behave after getting elected, however, she quickly changed her mind.
“But within weeks I was so sorry for my decision and have been kicking myself ever since,” she says.
What makes the battle particularly personal for Rosiello is the president’s efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which she said helped keep her alive after having to undergo undergo chemotherapy and a lobectomy.
I still fear every day that he’s going to pull the plug on ACA, which will take away preexisting coverage — which would cost me my life,” she said. “I made a horrible mistake — so much so that I’m willing to run for office in this very tumultuous time.”
2020 Election
Fox News pundit slams Biden wealth tax: ‘$400,000 isn’t what it used to be’
Fox Business host Charles Payne on Wednesday complained about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's promise not to raise taxes on people making under $400,000 a year.
During an appearance on Fox News, Payne argued that Americans have a "simple choice" because President Donald Trump wants to cut taxes for the richest Americans.
"He's not raising taxes for anybody making less than $400,000 a year," Fox News host Sandra Smith said of Biden's plan. "So who is winning this debate?"
"Biden and President Obama said the same thing in 2008," Payne replied. "By the way, $400,000 isn't what it used to be. And I'll give you a good example to put it against... The average existing home is worth $304,000. In November of 2008, it's was worth $180,000, right?"
2020 Election
2020 Election
Time is running out for Republicans to finally stand against Trump’s malignant narcissism and sociopathy
Donald Trump’s narcissism and his sociopathy and his sadism have been dominant in his political life as president. It is this psychopathology that underlies his yearnings for power and control and greed. He has felt empowered and emboldened to push the limits on the guardrails of democracy. As Philip Rotner writes in his 2019 Bulwark piece, “Americans have spent generations during which the largest threats to our political system were external. Today, the threat is coming from inside the house.”
For four years Republican-elected officials have been complicit by allowing Trump to attack and diminish the Constitution, the rule of law, and our democracy. And they have permitted him to totally mishandle and botch the coronavirus pandemic. The truth is Trump could have been stopped in his tracks had Republicans had the spines and integrity to put country over their own political calculations. As Alex Shephard writes in 2019, Republicans’ silence has been “deafening.” Their silence has been condoning.