Jared Kushner describes Trump’s Darwinian White House environment

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Wednesday continued to ignore the Democratic National Convention, choosing instead to interview first son Eric Trump and first son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Kushner described working for his father-in-law — despite having zero governmental experience — as being like “the real world.”
“So look, in the Democratic Convention, I’m hearing a lot of lecturing moralists tell us about how things should be,” Kushner complained, despite America suffering more than 173,000 COVID-19 fatalities.
“But in President Trump and in this administration, we have a lot of doers, we have businessmen, we have people who are held accountable — if you don’t make it you get fired, like what happens in the real world,” Kushner argued. “And President Trump demands results and that’s what he’s been able to deliver.”
