Jared Kushner describes Trump’s Darwinian White House environment

Published

1 min ago

on

Jared Kushner on Fox News (screengrab)

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Wednesday continued to ignore the Democratic National Convention, choosing instead to interview first son Eric Trump and first son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kushner described working for his father-in-law — despite having zero governmental experience — as being like “the real world.”

“So look, in the Democratic Convention, I’m hearing a lot of lecturing moralists tell us about how things should be,” Kushner complained, despite America suffering more than 173,000 COVID-19 fatalities.

“But in President Trump and in this administration, we have a lot of doers, we have businessmen, we have people who are held accountable — if you don’t make it you get fired, like what happens in the real world,” Kushner argued. “And President Trump demands results and that’s what he’s been able to deliver.”


‘Very Christian’ Sarah Palin slammed for sexist jab at Kamala Harris

Published

1 min ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

On Fox News Wednesday, former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin accused Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) of "prostituting" herself by changing her political positions to get favorable media coverage.

Commenters on social media were enraged.

@SarahPalinUSA single-handedly killed John McCain's chance of be president because of her idiocy. I always felt sorry for him for getting stuck w her. Remember that horrible bus she went around the country in after their loss? She did try to retain her fame.

2020 Election

Veep star Julia Louis-Drefus praises future Madam Vice President Kamala Harris

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus won six consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of fictional politician Selina Meyer on the hit HBO series Veep.

The actress, who has won more Emmy and Screen Actor Guild Awards than any other performer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on the night she will officially accept the Democratic National Committee's nomination as the vice presidential nominee.

Only 76 days until we can call these two Mr. President and Madam Vice President ❤️#MVP #demconvention pic.twitter.com/tS8UuWX5kg

Sarah Palin: Kamala Harris ‘prostituted’ herself to win political office

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

On Fox News Wednesday, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) attacked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with a misogynistic swipe at her political ambitions.

“Looking back, is there anything you could have done to get the kind of coverage that Kamala Harris is getting now?” said host Tucker Carlson. “Like you care about equality deep within your soul, that you’re a rockstar, a celebrity, you’re the Dalai Lama reincarnated. Could you have done anything to get that kind of coverage?”

