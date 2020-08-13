Quantcast
Jared Kushner exposed as Trump’s ‘most dangerous enabler’ by veteran journalist

Published

6 mins ago

on

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is the subject of a lengthy new profile in The Atlantic by veteran journalist Franklin Foer, who describes Kushner as President Donald Trump’s “most dangerous enabler.”

The profile draws on Kushner’s history of growing up under a father who may be even more demanding and irascible than Trump to show how he is both used to managing impulsive people with explosive tempers, and how he has boundless self-confidence in his ability to solve problems.

However, it seems even Kushner felt intimidated when the president asked him to come up with a plan to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, which was why he called in help from private-sector acquaintances — and he assured Americans that the economy would be “rocking” again by July.

“[Kushner’s allies] had conceived an intricate blueprint for a robust testing and contact-tracing regime—a set of policies that likely would have helped slow the spread of the virus across the nation,” writes Foer. “But instead of executing those plans, Kushner appears to have permitted them to wither.”

Even worse, writes Foer, was the way that Kushner sat silently as his father-in-law downplayed the threat from the pandemic.

“And as the president claimed the virus would miraculously disappear, politicized the wearing of masks, and held an indoor campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that contravened the administration’s own recommendations, Kushner offered no public words of contradiction or caution,” he writes.

Foer believes that his unwillingness to challenge Trump is what will doom him in the eyes of history.

“This is the essence of Jared Kushner’s legacy: the gap between his adamant faith in his own good intentions and the grim reality of the administration he helps run,” he writes. “Once again, the imperative to faithfully serve his surrogate father triumphed over any other competing impulse.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
WATCH: Portland police in riot gear deploy teargas and then slash tires of medical van

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Law enforcement officer in Portland, Oregon were seen on video slashing the tires of a medical support vehicle.

According to reports from the scene, the van was providing medical support to anyone inured in the ongoing protests. The vehicle was said to have been repurposed from Timbers Army, a fan group backing a local soccer team.

"Just witnessed PPB riot police stab the wheels out of a medic van as it tried to drive away in accordance with their orders," one photographer noted on Twitter.

Video shared on social media shows riot police using tear gas to clear a street where the vehicle was parked. Before the vehicle can leave, an officer jabs a knife-like object into the tires.

Republicans defeated at the Supreme Court as justices refuse to block Rhode Island from easing voting-by-mail rules

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The United States Supreme Court has shot down a GOP request for an emergency stay to stop the suspension of witness and notary requirements for Rhode Island mail ballots, WPRI reports.

Rhode Island election officials can now send out mail ballots without the witness and notary requirements, which raised concern due to the coronavirus.

“Your health should never be the price of admission to our democracy,” Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said in a statement. “Making it easier to vote safely from home by removing the burden of obtaining two witnesses or a notary is a common-sense step that will protect Rhode Islanders during this pandemic.”

