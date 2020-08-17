Jared Kushner ignores Postal Service when answering CNN question about sabotage of the Postal Service

On CNN Monday, anchor Wolf Blitzer grilled President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and strategic adviser Jared Kushner about the administration’s sabotage of the Postal Service. Kushner gave a lengthy answer that did not once touch on the operation of the Postal Service.

“Let me get some other news of the day, because you’re involved in all these issues,” said Blitzer. “As far as mail-in voting, the slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service, the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, describes all of this as a campaign by the president to, quote — I’m quoting her now — ‘to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters.’ You’re involved in the presidential campaign on behalf of your father-in-law. How do you respond to that?”

“I will say there’s no such thing as a slow news day in the Trump White House,” said Kushner. “We’ll get through all these issues. The president’s just been very clear. He wants a fair election. I have a friend in New Jersey that just got married. His wife has got two ballots, one in her new name, one in her old name. There are things like absentee ballots which have been done for many, many years. But five months before an election or now three months before an election, it’s really a tough time to change the processes for how we do these things. So the president just wants a fair election so that Americans can confidence in the election. He feels like he’s doing quite well. We are in much better shape than we were in 2016.”

“I will say that after three years — last campaign, the president was saying, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that,” added Kushner. “He has three years of results, whereas in Washington you have a lot of people who have done nothing but provide empty promises for a long time. President Trump has solved a lot of the problems. We’ve had more problems in this country thanks to this pandemic. But it’s furthered our resolve, and we’re very confident that we’ll be able to bring our economy and our country back to stronger than ever before.”

