Jason Miller says it’s a ‘very solemn day’ for Trump after he plays golf while brother was dying
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller lamented the death of President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, as the president spent part of the weekend playing golf.
During an interview on ABC’s This Week program, host George Stephanopoulos offered his condolences to Miller.
“Thank you very much,” Miller replied. “It’s a very solemn day here in Trump headquarters. I know the president would very much appreciate those words, George.”
Miller went on to say that the campaign would make an announcement in coming days about a possible change in schedule due to the death of the president’s brother.
Trump faced criticism over the weekend after he played golf while his brother was dying on Saturday.
Had the distinct honor to play golf today with @POTUS and be his partner!
Truly enjoyed talking about our families, politics and his earnest desires for our great country.
he’s still got game. pic.twitter.com/h25q446Stb
— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) August 15, 2020
It was not immediately clear if the president planned to spend another day playing golf on Sunday.
Watch the video below from ABC.
“It’s a very solemn day,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller says after the death of President Trump’s younger brother, Robert.
Asked if Trump’s campaigning schedule has changed this week, Miller says, “I don’t have any changes at the moment.” https://t.co/zeWI15PMfu pic.twitter.com/aMCAfDWsxE
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 16, 2020
2020 Election
Will war with Iran be Trump’s ‘October surprise’ election eve shocker?
Was Donald Trump's January 3rd drone assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani the first step in turning the simmering Cold War between the United States and Iran into a hot war in the weeks before an American presidential election? Of course, there's no way to know, but behind by double digits in most national polls and flanked by ultra-hawkish Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump is a notoriously impetuous and erratic figure. In recent weeks, for instance, he didn't hesitate to dispatch federal paramilitary forces to American cities run by Democratic mayors and his administration also seems to have launched a series of covert actions against Tehran that look increasingly overt and have Iran watchers concerned about whether an October surprise could be in the cards.
2020 Election
GOP lawmaker slaps aside QAnon ‘basement-dwellers’ who are infesting his party
Appearing on CNN's "Reliable Sources" with host Brian Stelter, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) expressed disgust with QAnon conspiracy "basement-dwellers" who have made inroads into the Republican Party, saying some of his GOP colleagues need to step up and drive them away.
In an interview that will likely enrage the conspiracy-minded QAnon believers, the GOP lawmaker was unsparing in his criticism of their preposterous theories that he said have poisoned the political atmosphere in the U.S.
Asked by the CNN host to explain the growth of the loosely-organized far-right extremist group, Kinzinger explained, "So, you know, we don't necessarily know where it comes from, if it's one person, if it's a basement-dweller where this started as a joke, if it's multiple people now, if it's Russian intelligence even -- we don't necessarily know. But it started with in October of 2017, what they're calling 'Q drops,' very vague conspiracy theories about this satanic network in the government that Trump was sent to basically tear out."
2020 Election
Trump supporters are refusing to believe he could lose in November: report
According to a report from the New York Times, supporters of Donald Trump believe he will prevail in November based upon a belief that there are hidden voters who are not being counted by pollsters.
Using the results of the 2016 election as their guiding light, GOP stalwarts and fans of the president think pollsters are getting it wrong because they believe some conservative supporters are too embarrassed to admit they will vote to give Trump four more years.