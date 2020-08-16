Jason Miller says it’s a ‘very solemn day’ for Trump after he plays golf while brother was dying

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller lamented the death of President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, as the president spent part of the weekend playing golf.

During an interview on ABC’s This Week program, host George Stephanopoulos offered his condolences to Miller.

“Thank you very much,” Miller replied. “It’s a very solemn day here in Trump headquarters. I know the president would very much appreciate those words, George.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller went on to say that the campaign would make an announcement in coming days about a possible change in schedule due to the death of the president’s brother.

Trump faced criticism over the weekend after he played golf while his brother was dying on Saturday.

Had the distinct honor to play golf today with @POTUS and be his partner! Truly enjoyed talking about our families, politics and his earnest desires for our great country. he’s still got game. pic.twitter.com/h25q446Stb — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) August 15, 2020

It was not immediately clear if the president planned to spend another day playing golf on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from ABC.