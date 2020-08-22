Jeanine Pirro ripped for Fox News rant: ‘Judge Juice Box is serving the hypocrisy straight from the bottle’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro seemed entirely unfamiliar with the Trump family history or business practices during attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday night.

“Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he doesn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family,” Pirro falsely claimed.

“So stop with your sanctimonious, condescending, holier-than-thou nonsense,” she shouted, “And above all, stop lying to me!”

Jeanine: Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he hasn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family pic.twitter.com/Ji4FSEBiCO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 23, 2020

Pirro was harshly criticized for her comments, with many people wondering if she was drunk on-air. That was a topic explored by NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 2019:

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Dear @JudgeJeanine aka rage Alcoholic who needs a program Trump borrowed in excess of $400 million from his wax figure father. This is not rumor or deep state. These are just facts. It started with $11 million and rose to over $400 million. Try to get 1 sober day behind you. https://t.co/V5ccXnOhYP — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 23, 2020

Judge Juice Box is serving the hypocrisy straight from the bottle tonight. https://t.co/GpxqAiMuhU — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 23, 2020

.@JudgeJeanine appears to be unaware of the massive tax evading wealth transfer from Fred Trump Sr to his kids, uncovered by the @nytimes with the help of @MaryLTrump https://t.co/QaKb8ljz2e — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 23, 2020

someone take the Merlot away from her https://t.co/OaMZfbYtZd — manu is writing a utopia 🖖 (@trekonomics) August 23, 2020

Who's going to tell her? https://t.co/yZTr2yaCrD — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) August 23, 2020

Jeanine really likes her wine. Donald didn't make his own money. He got it from Daddy and then proceeded to lose so much of it that he had to beg Deutsche Bank for loans. #loser #unfit #imbecile https://t.co/O4kdBmx733 — Lisa M (@ColumbusNYC) August 23, 2020

His dad gave him a $60.7 million “loan” that he never repaid. https://t.co/zekY99NO3a — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 23, 2020

Once again, Ms. Pirro demonstrates that she’s dumber than a rock. Trump and his children and their spouses are all charter members of the Lucky Sperm Club. https://t.co/IL9ohlNAGN — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) August 23, 2020

"Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it." FACT CHECKING THE BRAYING BOOZEHOUND: Donald got over $400,000,000 from his daddy Fred and still went bankrupt. Fred got most of that money from government housing programs. https://t.co/a00SzXiwOd — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 23, 2020

This is hilarious! Less hilarious is the fact that her audience is probably dumb enough to believe this. Irony holds its sides with laughter as it rolls over in its grave. https://t.co/n2XzyyzEOI — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 23, 2020

Projection. https://t.co/gL5SMMaien — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 23, 2020

