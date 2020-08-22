Jeanine Pirro ripped for Fox News rant: ‘Judge Juice Box is serving the hypocrisy straight from the bottle’
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro seemed entirely unfamiliar with the Trump family history or business practices during attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday night.
“Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he doesn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family,” Pirro falsely claimed.
“So stop with your sanctimonious, condescending, holier-than-thou nonsense,” she shouted, “And above all, stop lying to me!”
Jeanine: Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he hasn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family pic.twitter.com/Ji4FSEBiCO
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 23, 2020
Pirro was harshly criticized for her comments, with many people wondering if she was drunk on-air. That was a topic explored by NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 2019:
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Dear @JudgeJeanine aka rage Alcoholic who needs a program
Trump borrowed in excess of $400 million from his wax figure father. This is not rumor or deep state. These are just facts. It started with $11 million and rose to over $400 million.
Try to get 1 sober day behind you. https://t.co/V5ccXnOhYP
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 23, 2020
Judge Juice Box is serving the hypocrisy straight from the bottle tonight. https://t.co/GpxqAiMuhU
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 23, 2020
.@JudgeJeanine appears to be unaware of the massive tax evading wealth transfer from Fred Trump Sr to his kids, uncovered by the @nytimes with the help of @MaryLTrump https://t.co/QaKb8ljz2e
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 23, 2020
someone take the Merlot away from her https://t.co/OaMZfbYtZd
— manu is writing a utopia 🖖 (@trekonomics) August 23, 2020
Who's going to tell her? https://t.co/yZTr2yaCrD
— Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) August 23, 2020
Jeanine really likes her wine. Donald didn't make his own money. He got it from Daddy and then proceeded to lose so much of it that he had to beg Deutsche Bank for loans. #loser #unfit #imbecile https://t.co/O4kdBmx733
— Lisa M (@ColumbusNYC) August 23, 2020
His dad gave him a $60.7 million “loan” that he never repaid. https://t.co/zekY99NO3a
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 23, 2020
The Judge is…unwell. https://t.co/STxGjsAlTV
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 23, 2020
Once again, Ms. Pirro demonstrates that she’s dumber than a rock. Trump and his children and their spouses are all charter members of the Lucky Sperm Club. https://t.co/IL9ohlNAGN
— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) August 23, 2020
"Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it."
FACT CHECKING THE BRAYING BOOZEHOUND:
Donald got over $400,000,000 from his daddy Fred and still went bankrupt. Fred got most of that money from government housing programs. https://t.co/a00SzXiwOd
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 23, 2020
This is hilarious! Less hilarious is the fact that her audience is probably dumb enough to believe this.
Irony holds its sides with laughter as it rolls over in its grave. https://t.co/n2XzyyzEOI
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 23, 2020
lol, she's cra-cra https://t.co/m3xQK8mzFw
— Thomas Paine ✊ (@TomPaineToday) August 23, 2020
Projection. https://t.co/gL5SMMaien
— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 23, 2020
This is SNL, right? https://t.co/yXlX9nx8n5
— Enough's Enough (@DanaNcolorado) August 23, 2020
It must be painful to be this angry all the time. Wine helps.🍷 https://t.co/oXM6qxYhyO pic.twitter.com/XXzutLsrY9
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) August 23, 2020
Trump’s mental health questioned after he repeated debunked smear on Democrats
All four nights of the Democratic National Committee Convention featured the Pledge of Alliance. And all four nights the words "under God" were included.
But President Donald Trump on Saturday falsely claimed the phrase was omitted.
"The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!" Trump tweeted early Saturday morning.
"That's a misleading accusation. The central programming of the convention featured the entire pledge, complete with 'under God,'" the Associated Press reported.
WATCH: Eric Trump demonstrates the problem Republicans face in making their case against Joe Biden
The Republican National Committee Convention will face the logistical hurdles of occurring remotely and the split-screen optics of two hurricanes currently expected to hit the Gulf Coast, but the GOP is still expected to make their case against former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).
One problem Republicans will face is accusations of hypocrisy.
A new video by MeidasTouch, titled #ByeEric, demonstrates that difficulty on six different issues.
RNC ‘split-screen convention for the ages’ with 2 hurricanes making landfall: ‘Basically God endorsing Joe Biden’
Two tropical storms could hit the U.S. gulf course as hurricanes during next week's Republican National Committee Convention.
Tropical Storm Marco is currently predicted to hit Louisiana on Monday evening, during the first day of the RNC Convention.
Tropical Storm Laura is also headed towards Louisiana, with an expected landfall on Wednesday afternoon, during the third day of the convention.
BREAKING: With the 4 PM updates from the National Hurricane Center, 2 hurricanes are now forecast to landfall in Louisiana within about 48 hours of each other. #LAwx #Marco #Laura pic.twitter.com/G2odjd5pZY