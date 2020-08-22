Quantcast
Jeanine Pirro ripped for Fox News rant: ‘Judge Juice Box is serving the hypocrisy straight from the bottle’

Published

1 min ago

on

The host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Fox News (screengrab)

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro seemed entirely unfamiliar with the Trump family history or business practices during attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday night.

“Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he doesn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family,” Pirro falsely claimed.

“So stop with your sanctimonious, condescending, holier-than-thou nonsense,” she shouted, “And above all, stop lying to me!”

Pirro was harshly criticized for her comments, with many people wondering if she was drunk on-air. That was a topic explored by NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 2019:

Here’s some of what people were saying:

