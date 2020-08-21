Quantcast
Jeffrey Epstein grand jury remains active — and additional charges could be coming: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image. Donald Trump photo by Gage Skidmore, Jeffrey Epstein's mugshot from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta by Gage Skidmore.

The federal investigation in Jeffrey Epstein continues after the disgraced financier was found dead in his jail cell while incarcerated in Manhattan.

“There could be more charges coming related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse of dozens of girls and young women,” the Miami Herald reports. “In a filing Friday, federal prosecutors indicated that the federal grand jury investigation into Epstein, his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and their potential co-conspirators remains active.”

Prosecutors made the admission after Maxwell sought to block the release of a 2016 deposition.

“Maxwell is seeking to use what her lawyers have described as “critical new information” that they obtained from the government in the criminal case to block the release of her 2016 deposition from a separate federal defamation suit that was brought by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein and Maxwell, in 2015. The suit was settled in 2017, but the Miami Herald and others have fought to have materials from the case unsealed, arguing that they should have been public in the first place,” the newspaper reported. “Federal prosecutors argued in the filing Friday that if Maxwell gains permission to release the information she’d like to put forth it would jeopardize their ongoing investigation.”

“It isn’t clear whether that investigation could potentially lead to more charges against Maxwell, charges against Epstein’s other alleged schedulers and handlers or prosecution of high-profile friends of the multi-millionaire,” the newspaper noted.

