Quantcast
Connect with us

Jeffrey Epstein victims win chance at justice — Alex Acosta ‘deal’ to get a second look in court: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

According to a report from the Miami Herald, an entire appellate court agreed Friday to rehear claims that federal prosecutors in South Florida violated the rights of victims of Jeffrey Epstein when they kept them in the dark about a secret plea deal with the now-deceased billionaire financier.

“The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a previous panel’s 2-1 decision that rejected a petition by one of Epstein’s victims,” the Herald reports. “She sought to undo the agreement that federal prosecutors struck with Epstein not to charge him with trafficking girls for his own sexual pleasure more than a decade ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision sets the stage for the potentially dozens of victims of Epstein to get a chance at justice. Alexander Acosta was the U.S. Attorney in charge of case and non-prosecution agreement with Epstein, which occurred during the George W. Bush administration. Acosta went on to serve as Secretary of Labor for President Donald Trump.

“The three judges narrowly rejected Courtney Wild’s petition to compel federal prosecutors in South Florida to charge Epstein on the grounds that the feds violated Wild’s and other victims’ rights when they cut a secret deal with him behind their backs. Instead, prosecutors allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lenient solicitation charges in state court in Palm Beach County,” the Herald reports.

Read the full report over at The Miami Herald.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein victims win chance at justice — Alex Acosta ‘deal’ to get a second look in court: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

According to a report from the Miami Herald, an entire appellate court agreed Friday to rehear claims that federal prosecutors in South Florida violated the rights of victims of Jeffrey Epstein when they kept them in the dark about a secret plea deal with the now-deceased billionaire financier.

"The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a previous panel’s 2-1 decision that rejected a petition by one of Epstein’s victims," the Herald reports. "She sought to undo the agreement that federal prosecutors struck with Epstein not to charge him with trafficking girls for his own sexual pleasure more than a decade ago."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House ends week without COVID stimulus deal: ‘We did not make any progress’

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

One week after enhanced unemployment benefits ran out, the White House ended the week without reaching a deal on a new round of stimulus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said they were "very disappointed" as they left a meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meadows & Mnuchin say they’re “very dissapointed” with the meeting.

They recommend to Trump that he move forward on 3 executive orders concerning enhanced unemployment insurance, evictions and student loans. pic.twitter.com/CuK19Dxoa0

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

FDA launches campaign to dispel conspiracy theories about vaccines: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

In the face of widespread conspiracy theories and misinformation regarding the coronavirus vaccine that's currently in development, federal health officials have launched a public campaign this week to help reassure Americans that when a vaccine for the virus becomes available, it will be safe and effective.

But as the Washington Post points out, President Trump immediately politicized the effort by saying Thursday that a vaccine might be available “right around” Election Day.

The FDA's efforts to convince the public the agency will make sound, data-driven decisions "have been complicated by the White House’s politicization of health and science issues, from the wearing of face masks and school reopenings to its advocacy of unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine," the Post reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image