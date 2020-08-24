Jerry Falwell Jr. denies he resigned from Liberty University over sex scandal

According to CBS News, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. is denying earlier reports that he is resigning over the pool boy sex scandal.

“Jerry Falwell Jr. said Monday that he is not resigning from Liberty University after earlier reports that he would be stepping down. He had said earlier in the day that he was seeking help for the emotional toll of his wife’s alleged affair,” said the report. “A senior official at Liberty University told CBS News that members of the school’s board “have been in discussion” with Falwell and expect to make a statement on Tuesday. The official would not comment on the conflicting reports of Falwell’s resignation.”

