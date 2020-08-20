Jerry Falwell Jr vacationed on NASCAR mogul’s yacht after lucrative sponsorship deal: report

According to a new report from POLITICO, recently sidelined Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. used a 164-foot yacht owned by NASCAR mogul Rick Hendrick for family vacations in the wake of a sponsorship deal with Hendrick Motorsports and Liberty University.

Falwell Jr.’s most recent scandal, where he posted and later deleted photos of himself and a female aide with their pants unzipped, took place on the yacht in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since at least 2018, Liberty has sponsored a car with Hendrick Motorsports, a contract that typically runs well into the millions of dollars,” writes POLITICO’s Maggie Severns and Brandon Ambrosio. “The contract is private, so exactly how much the university is paying for the multiyear sponsorship is unknown. In 2017, for instance, Farmers Insurance paid Hendrick Motorsports $8 million for a similar NASCAR team sponsorship, according to court filings about the contract later obtained by ESPN. A Liberty employee familiar with the university’s contract with Hendrick Motorsports said the sponsorship payment varies slightly by year but amounts to roughly $6 million annually.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.