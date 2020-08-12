Jets owner Woody Johnson made ‘inappropriate’ comments as Trump’s UK ambassador: watchdog
A State Department report on New York Jets owner Woody Johnson’s conduct as ambassador to the United Kingdom was released to the public Wednesday. It concludes that Johnson “sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color.” Johnson denied the findings in the report and even went as far as to ask the State Department to not publish this section of the report, according to The New York Times. The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report does not cover Johnson’s reported attempt to s…
Male Brazilian frog stays loyal to two females in ‘harem’
A species of frog from the Brazilian rainforest has become the first amphibian shown to live in a harem, where one male mates with two females who remain loyal to him.
So-called polygny is thought to be the most common mating system among animals and has previously been found in bony fishes, reptiles, mammals, birds, and even some invertebrates, Fabio de Sa, a zoologist at Universidade Estadual de Campinas, told AFP.
De Sa was the first author of a new paper that appeared in Science Advances on Wednesday which now shows that polgyny is present in all tetrapods, or four-legged animals.
Trump projected his flaws on Hillary Clinton and it worked — but 2020 is different
Mere hours after former Vice President Joe Biden made history by picking Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate — making her the first Black and Asian woman on a presidential ticket — Donald Trump coughed up his response. A little after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Trump posted a tweet claiming that "Joe Biden has a racism problem."
Rudy Giuliani’s daughter announces her support for Biden/Harris
The daughter of former NYC Mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid.
Caroline Rose Giuliani, 31, tweeted a photo of herself with Harris on Tuesday with the caption “an excellent day for a repost from this bleeding [heart] of mine #bidenharris2020 #removetrump.” She also shared a donation link in a subsequent tweet, calling on people to “help start turning this sh*t around!! It’s a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point."
