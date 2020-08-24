Jim Jordan ripped for giving RNC speech on crime — despite the Ohio State sex scandal
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke during the first night of the Republican National Committee Convention.
Jordan complained about crime during his speech, despite allegations that he was aware Ohio State wrestling team students were molested while he was a coach.
Here’s some of what people were saying about Jordan’s speech:
did jim jordan say something about keeping law and order? #rnc2020 https://t.co/5hr3RiPdHg
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020
A half-dozen former OSU student athletes say @Jim_Jordan enabled a pedophile team doctor as an asst. Buckeye wrestling coach. And this cowardly cretin wants to talk about Trump "fighting back?" When you can't protect your own kids, you don't get to lead men, you son of a bitch.
— Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) August 25, 2020
Jim Jordan "has no dignity. That is, in fact, the whole point of his political career and the nihilistic movement that he belongs to: to destroy any semblance of dignity that this country’s democratic institutions once possessed," writes @RyuSpaeth. https://t.co/7i1UEZyE6D
— The New Republic (@newrepublic) August 25, 2020
Jim Jordan refused to report a serial pedophile whose abuse he knew about, so he decided to speak tonight on… crime
— Pat Dennis (@patdennis) August 25, 2020
Rep. Jim Jordan says "something most people never get to see: how much [the President] cares about people."
Why, though? Why do most people never get to see it? #RepublicanNationalConvention
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 25, 2020
So @Jim_Jordan just bragged about @realDonaldTrump low unemployment stats. He forget to mention the all-time high unemployment rate due to poor handling of #COVID19 #RNCConvention
— Anthony Nicodemo🏳️🌈🇺🇸🏀 (@coachNicodemo) August 25, 2020
Even after the tragic mass shooting in Dayton—where 9 people were fatally shot & 27 more injured—Rep. Jim Jordan claimed proven gun safety measures were “ineffective & misguided.” He’s also voted against #VAWA, background checks & the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/hLciYBJCwe
— Everytown (@Everytown) August 25, 2020
Gym “Crybaby” Jordan! Blames the Democrats for poverty and despair caused by the #GOP. Cut taxes for the 1%. And punished NY, who loathe him, by not letting them deduct their state taxes from their federal income taxes.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020
This story about Gym Jordan and Trump being supportive of absolutely anyone in pain…is complete horseshit. #RNCConvention
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 25, 2020
Now I am watching Rep. #GymJordan talking about the boys he coached at OSU. I wonder if they are the same boys who got molested on Jordan's watch. I think that is what he is talking about. Truth is, whenever Jordan talks, it is all I can hear.
— (((Alan Rosenblatt, PhD))) #BidenHarris2020 (@DrDigiPol) August 25, 2020
Does Jim Jordan own a fucking jacket?
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020
Bad casting: Jim Jordan attempts to paint the President as empathetic and caring.
— Bryan Berghoef (@pubtheologian) August 25, 2020
Jordan turned "right to the 'Russia hoax,' forgetting that last week the Senate Intelligence Committee turned out 1,000 pages that made it clear there was no hoax — there was a concerted Russian effort to manipulate the election," @SangerNYT noted https://t.co/7szW6iOyzL
— Paige Williams ☕️ (@williams_paige) August 25, 2020
Jim Jordan said he’d never heard Trump lie.
Really.
So you know how seriously to take anything he says. #TrumpChaoshttps://t.co/dDGQFixdR9
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 25, 2020
The RNC is off to a predictably laughable start. Trump fails at smalltalk and can’t stop touting hydroxychloroquine. Jordan can’t put on a jacket or stop protecting child abusers. And the party is trotting out all four people of color Trump has not offended.
— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) August 25, 2020
