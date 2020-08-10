Joe Walsh reveals the 16 seconds on Fox News he knew it was worth losing everything by taking on Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) was reassured in his decision to take on Donald Trump after watching a clip of Fox News that was posted to Twitter.
In the clip, Tucker Carlson is interviewing Glenn Beck.
“I’m living in an Alice in Wonderland world,” Beck said. “Where, you know, I think that if I drink that, then I get smaller.”
“If I eat something, I get larger,” he continued, with the chyron reading, “Glenn Beck on the return of the Russia hoax.”
“Nancy Pelosi, eat me,” Beck requested.
Walsh offered his thoughts on the clip.
“I may have lost everything when I took on Trump, but then I listen to 16 seconds of these two, and I know, no matter what, I made the right decision,” Walsh posted.
