Quantcast
Connect with us

Joe Walsh reveals the 16 seconds on Fox News he knew it was worth losing everything by taking on Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) was reassured in his decision to take on Donald Trump after watching a clip of Fox News that was posted to Twitter.

In the clip, Tucker Carlson is interviewing Glenn Beck.

“I’m living in an Alice in Wonderland world,” Beck said. “Where, you know, I think that if I drink that, then I get smaller.”

“If I eat something, I get larger,” he continued, with the chyron reading, “Glenn Beck on the return of the Russia hoax.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nancy Pelosi, eat me,” Beck requested.

Walsh offered his thoughts on the clip.

“I may have lost everything when I took on Trump, but then I listen to 16 seconds of these two, and I know, no matter what, I made the right decision,” Walsh posted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Nevada GOP blasted for allowing ‘dangerous lies’ by the Trump campaign about the state’s elections

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Republicans were harshly criticized by veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralson for telling "dangerous lies" about the state's upcoming 2020 election.

Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted a tweet by former GOP Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

"Mail in voting is to voting what a take home exam is to a proctored one! And if you have a million dollar winning lottery ticket would you mail it in to claim the prize? Or would you hand carry it? Why would we treat the sacred right to vote with any more laxity?" Laxalt asked. "Secure our vote!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Driveling idiot’ Trump slammed for ‘disgusting’ speech from White House briefing room

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump gave a news conference, briefly interrupted by a shooting just outside the White House grounds.

Commenters on social media slammed the president for his lengthy and partisan speech, and pointed out a number of lies and false claims.

The Secret Service stopped Trump from lying for a few minutes. A nice break for the country.

— Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) August 10, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked for being so ignorant he thinks the 1917 pandemic ended World War II

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

World War II ended in Europe following Benito Mussolini being executed and Adolph Hitler committing suicide. The war in the Pacific ended after Japan surrendered, following the U.S. detonating two atomic bombs.

But Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the war was ended by the 1917 pandemic, which the president falsely referred to as the "1918" pandemic.

Here's some of what people were saying of Trump's understanding of 20th century world history:

https://twitter.com/Politidope/status/1292958250967666688

Trump: “The Great Pandemic was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people. Probably ended The 2nd World War, all the soldiers were sick. That was a terrible situation.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image