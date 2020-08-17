‘Joe was there’: Lincoln Project ad highlights Biden’s history as a loving dad
The Lincoln Project has taken a break from trashing President Donald Trump and is now doing more to actively promote former Vice President Joe Biden.
The ad details how Biden raised his two sons, Beau and Hunter, as a single father after he tragically lost his first wife and one-year-old daughter to a car accident in 1972.
“When the boys cried for their mother and sister, it was Joe who comforted them,” the ad says. “Parent-teacher conferences? Joe was there. When help was needed and report cards were read, Joe Biden was there, because when Joe Biden makes a commitment, he always sees it through.”
The ad concludes by praising Biden’s “character, compassion, and decency,” which it contrasts with Trump, whom the ad says lacks those virtue.
Fox News host corrects Trump flack: Obama presided over ‘a significant drop in the unemployment rate’
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith reminded Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley that there was a "significant drop in the unemployment rate" during former President Barack Obama's administration.
As the Democratic National Convention was set to begin on Monday, Smith asked Gidley to explain the "biggest differences" between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The beauty about this campaign is you don't have to guess how things would look under either person," Gidley opined. "Joe Biden has a 47-year failed record in elected office with nothing to show for it, quite frankly."
‘This hits home to the American people’: Reporter says Trump’s Post Office attack was a massive blunder
President Donald Trump's attacks on the United States Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election could backfire massively, according to Time Magazine political reporter Molly Ball.
Appearing on CNN Monday, Ball said that even many conservative voters won't be happy to see their mail service disrupted ahead of the 2020 presidential election, regardless of how they feel about the president's claims about mail-in voting.
Bill Moyers: Never forget — Trump rode to power on the wings of a dark lie
This video was first posted on January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day for Donald Trump. We have updated the post again, August 14, 2020, to address the new “birther” talk about Senator Kamala Harris which suggests the senator’s eligibility to run rests on the immigration status of her parents. The claim has been fully debunked by legal scholars on both sides of the aisle, called “absurd” and “garbage.” The Washington Post reported today: “Trump promotes false claim that Harris might not be a natural-born U.S. citizen.”