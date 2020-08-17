‘Joe was there’: Lincoln Project ad highlights Biden’s history as a loving dad

The Lincoln Project has taken a break from trashing President Donald Trump and is now doing more to actively promote former Vice President Joe Biden.

The ad details how Biden raised his two sons, Beau and Hunter, as a single father after he tragically lost his first wife and one-year-old daughter to a car accident in 1972.

“When the boys cried for their mother and sister, it was Joe who comforted them,” the ad says. “Parent-teacher conferences? Joe was there. When help was needed and report cards were read, Joe Biden was there, because when Joe Biden makes a commitment, he always sees it through.”

The ad concludes by praising Biden’s “character, compassion, and decency,” which it contrasts with Trump, whom the ad says lacks those virtue.

