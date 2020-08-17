Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Joe was there’: Lincoln Project ad highlights Biden’s history as a loving dad

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Lincoln Project has taken a break from trashing President Donald Trump and is now doing more to actively promote former Vice President Joe Biden.

The ad details how Biden raised his two sons, Beau and Hunter, as a single father after he tragically lost his first wife and one-year-old daughter to a car accident in 1972.

“When the boys cried for their mother and sister, it was Joe who comforted them,” the ad says. “Parent-teacher conferences? Joe was there. When help was needed and report cards were read, Joe Biden was there, because when Joe Biden makes a commitment, he always sees it through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad concludes by praising Biden’s “character, compassion, and decency,” which it contrasts with Trump, whom the ad says lacks those virtue.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Fox News host corrects Trump flack: Obama presided over ‘a significant drop in the unemployment rate’

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith reminded Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley that there was a "significant drop in the unemployment rate" during former President Barack Obama's administration.

As the Democratic National Convention was set to begin on Monday, Smith asked Gidley to explain the "biggest differences" between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The beauty about this campaign is you don't have to guess how things would look under either person," Gidley opined. "Joe Biden has a 47-year failed record in elected office with nothing to show for it, quite frankly."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘This hits home to the American people’: Reporter says Trump’s Post Office attack was a massive blunder

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attacks on the United States Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election could backfire massively, according to Time Magazine political reporter Molly Ball.

Appearing on CNN Monday, Ball said that even many conservative voters won't be happy to see their mail service disrupted ahead of the 2020 presidential election, regardless of how they feel about the president's claims about mail-in voting.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Bill Moyers: Never forget — Trump rode to power on the wings of a dark lie

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

This video was first posted on January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day for Donald Trump. We have updated the post again, August 14, 2020, to address the new “birther” talk about Senator Kamala Harris which suggests the senator’s eligibility to run rests on the immigration status of her parents. The claim has been fully debunked by legal scholars on both sides of the aisle, called “absurd” and “garbage.” The Washington Post reported today: “Trump promotes false claim that Harris might not be a natural-born U.S. citizen.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image