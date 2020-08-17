John Kasich praised for giving Republicans permission to vote for Joe Biden in 2020 during ‘crossroads’ convention speech

Prominent Republicans praised former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention.

During the virtual event, convention organizers played of John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio who was a longtime representative of the state in Congress.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said. “That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”

Kasich hoped Republicans and Independents would join him in crossing the aisle to support former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The point of including Kasich and the Rs is not to suggest the Dem party is somehow conservative or moving the platform to the right. It’s to undo the damage ‘deplorables’ did– sending a message to waffling Rs that if they want to defect, they’d be welcome and not rejected,” Time correspondent Charlotte Alter argued.

CNN’s S.E. Cupp praised the speech.

“The pro-Biden ‘unexpected voices’ idea was a GREAT one, and Republicans Christine Whitman, Meg Whitman, Susan Molinari, and John Kasich testifying for [Biden] really sung,” Cupp tweeted.

Former GOP congressional candidate and Congressional attorney Sophia Nelson said, “This is the best speech [Kasich] has ever given. Man. This was awesome!!”