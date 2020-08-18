John Kerry slams Trump for his ‘blooper-reel’ foreign policy that makes America the butt of jokes overseas

Former Secretary of State John Kerry blasted President Donald Trump’s foreign policy during a Tuesday night speech at the Democratic National Committee Convention.

“We aren’t exceptional because we bluster that we are. We are exceptional because we do exceptional things,” Kerry said.

“Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops … The only person he’s interested in defending is himself,” he charged.

“When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission – it’s a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at,” Kerry suggested.