Joy Reid medical expert blasts the president’s lies on coronavirus: ‘Trump needs to stay in his lane’

Published

3 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid interviewed Dr. Bernard B. Ashby about the latest coming from the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.

“If, for instance, you did not test for pregnancy, does it mean you are not pregnant?” Reid asked.

Ashby, a cardiologist from Miami, praised the anchor on her new primetime show, “The ReidOut,” but did not directly answer the question.

“And in terms of the whole discourse, the fact that I’m having to respond to Trump about clinical medicine is ridiculous,” Dr. Ashby explained.

“Trump needs to stay in his lane. Like, we went to medical school for a long time, we did training for a long time to speak on exactly what … we have the expertise to speak on and the fact that Trump is asserting himself in academic medicine, into clinical medicine is ridiculous,” he explained.

“A lot of politicians are saying things that are completely wrong, and frankly, me, representing medical professionals, we are pissed off. We want homie to stay in his lane and not speak of medical, evidence-based medicine if he doesn’t understand it,” he continued.

“It’s insane,” he added.

Watch:

GOP governor blocks local officials from forcing private schools to only hold classes online

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) is overriding a local order from Montgomery County restricting private schools to operating online only, as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak raging in the area.

"Hogan issued an emergency order Monday that said private schools’ reopening would be up to individual schools and not mandated by the state," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "'The blanket closure mandate imposed by Montgomery County was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer,' Hogan said."

‘One whopper after another’: CNN’s Acosta tears into Trump for lying the Postal Service can’t deliver enough ballots

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta slammed President Donald Trump's litany of lies about mail-in voting at the day's coronavirus press briefing.

"Right at the end of that press conference, the president was just telling one whopper after another about mail-in voting, at one point saying that he doesn't believe that the U.S. Postal Service has the ability to deal with mail-in balloting at election time," said Acosta. "We just need to point out, the U.S. Postal Service put out a statement late this afternoon that says, 'the Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected election and political mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.'"

