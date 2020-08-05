Joy Reid spoofs The X-Files in hilarious video mocking Trump’s UFO conversation with Lou Dobbs

MSNBC host Joy Reid made a hilarious spoof of “The X-Files” on her Wednesday show after President Donald Trump had a conversation on air with Fox’s Lou Dobbs about UFOs.
Trump called into Dobbs’ show Tuesday night, and the two started talking about UFOs. Dobbs said his friends were asking if Trump was going to do anything about the UFOs and release any information about it. The president said that since Dobbs is the nation’s top “expert” on UFOs, he would probably defer to Dobbs on the issue.
Dobbs and Trump are so close that Trump regularly calls the Fox Business host to gossip about people and regularly puts him on speakerphone in the Oval Office to demand his aides listen to what Dobbs says.
“OK, wait,” paused Reid. “A lot of Dobbs’ friends are very concerned about UFOs? Who is he hanging out with!? And, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, did Trump just say that Lou Dobbs is a UFO expert?! What is happening!? This crazy Trump-TV show that we’ve all been stuck in has jumped from ‘Veep’ to ‘The X-Files.’ Instead of Mulder and Scully, we’ve got Dobbs and Trump.'”
Reid then walked through all of Trump’s “crazy” conspiracy theories from Barack Obama’s birth certificate to the claim Ted Cruz’s father was involved in JFK’s assassination.
See the hilarious spoof below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.