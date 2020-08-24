Joy Reid warns that the Trumps view themselves as monarchs: “It’s almost as if the election doesn’t matter’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid offered a shocking take on how the Trump family views democracy during MSNBC’s coverage of the Republican National Committee Convention.

“What I have been thinking about today is the difference between a democracy and a constitutional monarchy,” Reid explained.

“In a constitutional monarchy, there are perfunctory votes, but the king is still the king. The royal family is the royal family, there is nothing you can do about it,” she explained. “If the royal family has done misdeeds and if the court wants to dig into potential illegality, it doesn’t matter, they are the royal family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s almost as if the election doesn’t matter anymore because as far as Donald Trump and his family are concerned, they have established themselves as monarchs,” she warned.

Watch: