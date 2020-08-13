Judge to Ghislaine Maxwell: No, I will not delay release of Epstein documents
A federal judge late Wednesday denied an attempt by Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell to delay the unsealing of potentially embarrassing documents in a now-settled 2017 defamation lawsuit.U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska earlier this month had ordered unsealed a large batch of documents associated with Maxwell’s defamation suit involving Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and began releasing them when Maxwell’s attorneys won a stay to prevent a deposition from her in the settled case from being made public.That appeal is scheduled to be heard on Aug. 20, but Maxwell on…
CDC tells parents and docs to watch for rare, neurologic condition in children this fall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One morning at breakfast six years ago, as Dawn Sticklen’s healthy 13-year-old son tried to eat a bowl of cereal, his arms started shaking and got so weak he couldn’t feed himself.“We thought maybe it was because he had been sick for a few days and maybe he was just kinda weak from not eating properly,” said Sticklen, who lives in Joplin.“But he just kept saying it was getting harder and harder to move his arms. So we knew something was wrong. We got him in to see the doctors and they all were like, ‘this doesn’t look right.’ ”Joplin doctors sent the family to Children’s Mer... (more…)
Biden’s deep Israel ties could ease Obama-era tensions: experts
During Joe Biden's first trip to Israel in 1973, he met prime minister Golda Meir, who chain-smoked as she detailed regional security threats days before the Yom Kippur War.
Biden, a newly elected senator at the time, later described that meeting as "one of the most consequential" of his life. In the more than four decades since, his career has been punctuated by a staunch defence of Israel, especially in its handling of the Palestinian conflict.
Biden, set to become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee next week, will face in Donald Trump a president that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as Israel's best friend to ever sit in the White House.
‘Impossible dream’: Kamala Harris inspires people in her father’s Jamaica
Kamala Harris's boundary-breaking run at the US vice presidency has inspired hope and dreams in her father's native Jamaica, where locals claimed her as their own.
She might have been born in California to an Indian mother, but it was her Jamaican roots and historic candidacy that got people in Kingston excited on Wednesday.
"My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this," said Felicia Mills, a 36-year-old executive secretary.
"This means a lot for every little girl who has ever dreamed an impossible dream," she said, describing Harris as an "honorary Jamaican".