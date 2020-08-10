Quantcast
'Just a double-safety net': Trump babbles about his executive order that just repeated federal law

2 hours ago

At Monday’s White House press briefing, Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason asked President Donald Trump why he plans to release an executive order to cover pre-existing conditions, given that the Affordable Care Act already ensured they were covered a decade before.

“As an executive order, it hasn’t been done before,” said Trump. “We want to ensure people that pre-existing condition [sic] is always taken care of.” He neglected to mention signing onto a state-level lawsuit to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act, which would eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions.

Trump then falsely claimed that the 2017 repeal of the individual mandate penalty “ended Obamacare,” and reiterated that the executive order was “just a double-safety net.”


