‘Just a double-safety net’: Trump babbles about his executive order that just repeated federal law
At Monday’s White House press briefing, Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason asked President Donald Trump why he plans to release an executive order to cover pre-existing conditions, given that the Affordable Care Act already ensured they were covered a decade before.
“As an executive order, it hasn’t been done before,” said Trump. “We want to ensure people that pre-existing condition [sic] is always taken care of.” He neglected to mention signing onto a state-level lawsuit to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act, which would eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions.
Trump then falsely claimed that the 2017 repeal of the individual mandate penalty “ended Obamacare,” and reiterated that the executive order was “just a double-safety net.”
Trump wrongly claims that ending the individual mandate essentially ended Obamacare. Medicaid expansion, pre-existing-condition protections, exchanges and subsidies, etc. remain.
