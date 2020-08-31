Justin Trudeau condemns toppling of statue of Canada’s first prime minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday condemned the weekend toppling of a statue of Canada’s first prime minister in Montreal by anti-racism activists, saying a focus on improving society today, and not historical wrongs, will best advance the fight for equality.
John A. Macdonald was prime minister of Canada for 19 years between 1867 and 1890, and has been applauded by historians for nation building but also criticized for the forced assimilation of indigenous peoples, described in a 2015 commission’s report as “cultural genocide.”
His bronze likeness, erected in the downtown Montreal park in 1895, has often been targeted by vandals over the years, but on Saturday a group of hundreds protesting against racism and police brutality tore the statue off its pedestal and decapitated it.
“I was deeply disappointed by the vandalism that took place over the weekend,” Trudeau told a news conference.
The prime minister recognized the frustrations of Canadians over the slow pace of addressing systemic discrimination and racism in society — which his liberal administration has vowed to tackle.
“But we are a country of laws,” he said. “And we are a country that needs to respect those laws even as we seek to improve and change them, and that those kinds of acts of vandalism are not advancing the path towards greater justice and equality in this country.”
The destruction of the monument provoked a flurry of angry reactions, including from the premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, who offered a new home for it in the western province, as well as nods to the protestors from many who view it harshly as a reminder of Canada’s colonialist past.
“We all agree that we must fight against racism, but at one point, it’s not a democracy when we start to destroy statues like that,” commented Quebec Premier François Legault.
“So we’re going to restore it and put it back” on its pedestal, he said.
Trudeau acknowledged that it’s fair to question the legacies of former leaders “who surely did a lot of good things, but who also made some mistakes.”
“I think the question can also be asked in relation to my father,” he said, referring to Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who led a liberal government between 1968 and 1979 and then from 1980 to 1984.
“We have an awful lot to do as a country (to end discrimination) and part of it needs to have a clear eye towards the past and mistakes made by previous generations of people who built this country,” he said.
“But our focus needs to be on how we improve things today and for the days to come for all Canadians.”
2020 Election
Viral new Lincoln Project ad features Joe Biden literally running for president and Trump, well, limping for president?
President Donald Trump does not work out, according to reports that reveal he believes, falsely, that the human body's energy is a finite resource.
Former Vice President Joe Biden apparently does, and in a new ad by the Lincoln Project, the difference could not be more stark.
It shows Biden literally running for president, and Trump, well, perhaps limping along.
The "Rocky" music doesn't hurt.
The video has gone viral, gaining 1.1 million views in just about eight hours.
Take a look, and enjoy.
64 days. Time to ramp up. pic.twitter.com/gC56ULXnS3
Breaking Banner
Trump defends supporter Kyle Rittenhouse — who has been charged with murdering protesters
At Monday's press briefing, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked President Donald Trump whether he plans to denounce the Trump supporters who have engaged in violence while clashing with Black Lives Matter protests.
Trump initially tried to claim the right-wing demonstrators' behavior wasn't violent, saying that they had a paintball gun and "paint is not bullets" — but then Collins quickly reminded him of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with murder after fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Trump's reaction was to defend him.
"That was an interesting situation," said Trump. "He was trying to get away from them ... and then they very violently attacked him." Trump added that "He probably would've been killed," but that "it's under investigation."
COVID-19
Canada researchers investigating acai berry to fight COVID-19
Canadian researchers said Monday they are investigating a popular superfood -- the acai berry -- as a treatment to prevent Covid-19's most severe symptoms.
Past studies have shown the berry's extract may act as an inflammation inhibitor, which doctors believe could help prohibit the severe inflammatory response caused by the coronavirus.
University of Toronto scientists Michael Farkouh and Ana Andreazza, who have studied the berry's effect on inflammation responses for nearly five years, are researching how it can be used to fight Covid-19.
"It's a long shot," Farkouh told AFP. "But acai berries are cheap and easily accessible for everyone, as well as safe, so it was worth trying."