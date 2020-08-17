Kanye West has a ‘vision’: A ‘Jesus Tok’ for Christians

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday to tell the world about his latest vision. A TikTok for Christians only.

In an all-caps tweet, West said that he was watching videos on the website with his daughter and he was disturbed by the content and thinks that there needs to be a different version of the website that is for Christians.

“A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY,” said West.

ADVERTISEMENT

West has been criticized for obscene music videos, one of which showed him engaged in sex acts while driving a motorcycle.

West is running for the presidency in 2020, despite withdrawing from the race. Trump’s staff has now worked to ensure he’s on the ballot in a few states.