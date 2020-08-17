Quantcast
Kanye West has a 'vision': A 'Jesus Tok' for Christians

Published

13 mins ago

on

Kanye West talks in the Oval Office (Screen cap).

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday to tell the world about his latest vision. A TikTok for Christians only.

In an all-caps tweet, West said that he was watching videos on the website with his daughter and he was disturbed by the content and thinks that there needs to be a different version of the website that is for Christians.

“A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY,” said West.

West has been criticized for obscene music videos, one of which showed him engaged in sex acts while driving a motorcycle.

West is running for the presidency in 2020, despite withdrawing from the race. Trump’s staff has now worked to ensure he’s on the ballot in a few states.


